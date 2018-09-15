YSU, Valparaiso tied after one


By Brian Dzenis | September 15, 2018 at 2:48p.m.

Youngstown State and Valparaiso have traded long touchdown passes for a 7-7 tie after the first quarter.

The Crusaders' Chris Duncan hit Griffin Norberg with a short pass that became a 75-yard touchdown. Youngstown State responded with Montgomery VanGorder finding Natavious Payne for 27-yard TD pass.

Penguins running back Tevin McCaster passed 2,000 rushing yards for his career.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$525000


Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 4 bath
$338990


Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$419000