YSU, Valparaiso tied after one
Youngstown State and Valparaiso have traded long touchdown passes for a 7-7 tie after the first quarter.
The Crusaders' Chris Duncan hit Griffin Norberg with a short pass that became a 75-yard touchdown. Youngstown State responded with Montgomery VanGorder finding Natavious Payne for 27-yard TD pass.
Penguins running back Tevin McCaster passed 2,000 rushing yards for his career.
