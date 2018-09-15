YSU, Valparaiso tied after one

Youngstown State and Valparaiso have traded long touchdown passes for a 7-7 tie after the first quarter.

The Crusaders' Chris Duncan hit Griffin Norberg with a short pass that became a 75-yard touchdown. Youngstown State responded with Montgomery VanGorder finding Natavious Payne for 27-yard TD pass.

Penguins running back Tevin McCaster passed 2,000 rushing yards for his career.

