YSU earns first win of the season


By Brian Dzenis | September 15, 2018 at 5:12p.m.

Youngstown State picked up its first win of the season on Saturday after defeating Valparaiso, 42-7.

Tevin McCaster reached 2,000 rushing yards for his career after picking up 141 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Quarterback MontGomery VanGorder threw for 202 yards and three touchdowns.

YSU has a bye week before facing Western Illinois on Sept. 29 to open Missouri Valley Football Conference play.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$525000


Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 4 bath
$338990


Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$419000