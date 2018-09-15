YSU earns first win of the season

Youngstown State picked up its first win of the season on Saturday after defeating Valparaiso, 42-7.

Tevin McCaster reached 2,000 rushing yards for his career after picking up 141 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Quarterback MontGomery VanGorder threw for 202 yards and three touchdowns.

YSU has a bye week before facing Western Illinois on Sept. 29 to open Missouri Valley Football Conference play.