Wrongful-death suit filed over cop’s shooting of teen
Associated Press
COLUMBUS
The grandmother of a black 13-year-old boy who was fatally shot by a white police officer after a suspected robbery is suing that Ohio officer, his police chief and the city of Columbus.
The federal civil-rights lawsuit was filed Friday on the second anniversary of Tyre King’s death. It challenges the police account, citing witnesses who say Officer Bryan Mason used a racial slur after firing and that a toy gun Tyre had wasn’t visible when the confrontation occurred.
Mason said Tyre tried to pull a BB gun that looked like a real firearm from his waistband. Mason wasn’t charged.
A Columbus police spokeswoman said it would be improper to comment on the litigation. The head of the officer’s union didn’t immediately respond to a message seeking comment.
More like this from vindy.com
- August 18, 2017 midnight
Officer who shot boy feared gunfight
- September 18, 2016 midnight
COLUMBUS Police arrest man who was with boy shot by cop
- September 24, 2016 midnight
Officer had helped save another’s life
- August 3, 2018 midnight
Parents of teen fatally shot fleeing traffic stop file suit
- September 20, 2016 midnight
Private review finds boy was shot 3 times
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.