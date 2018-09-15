Wrongful-death suit filed over cop’s shooting of teen

Associated Press

COLUMBUS

The grandmother of a black 13-year-old boy who was fatally shot by a white police officer after a suspected robbery is suing that Ohio officer, his police chief and the city of Columbus.

The federal civil-rights lawsuit was filed Friday on the second anniversary of Tyre King’s death. It challenges the police account, citing witnesses who say Officer Bryan Mason used a racial slur after firing and that a toy gun Tyre had wasn’t visible when the confrontation occurred.

Mason said Tyre tried to pull a BB gun that looked like a real firearm from his waistband. Mason wasn’t charged.

A Columbus police spokeswoman said it would be improper to comment on the litigation. The head of the officer’s union didn’t immediately respond to a message seeking comment.