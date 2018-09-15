VanGorder throws two TD passes as Penguins build lead

Youngstown State's Montgomery VanGorder threw two TD passes and the Penguins are on pace to beat Valpariso after taking a 35-7 lead into the fourth quarter.

VanGorder completed touchdown throws to Kendric Mallory and Darius Shackleford, the latter being Shackleford's first touchdown reception.

VanGorder is 13 for 17 for 202 yards and three TD passes.