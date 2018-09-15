Turnover helps YSU gain lead at halftime
Youngstown State linebacker intercepted Valparaiso quarterback Chris Duncan to set up a 21-7 Penguin lead at halftime.
Following a missed 49-yard field goal from Valpo, YSU drove the length of the field and capped the drive with Tevin McCaster's 2-yard touchdown run.
On the ensuing drive, Dellovade intercepted Duncan to put YSU at the Valpo 30, setting up another McCaster TD run.
