Turnover helps YSU gain lead at halftime


By Brian Dzenis | September 15, 2018 at 3:38p.m.

Youngstown State linebacker intercepted Valparaiso quarterback Chris Duncan to set up a 21-7 Penguin lead at halftime.

Following a missed 49-yard field goal from Valpo, YSU drove the length of the field and capped the drive with Tevin McCaster's 2-yard touchdown run.

On the ensuing drive, Dellovade intercepted Duncan to put YSU at the Valpo 30, setting up another McCaster TD run.

