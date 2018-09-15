METRO DIGEST || Roads closed for race

Roads closed for race

YOUNGSTOWN

These roads in Mill Creek Park will be closed to vehicular traffic as well as cyclists and pedestrians from approximately 6 a.m. until noon on Sunday for the Green Cathedral Half Marathon/5K: Bears Den, Cross, New Cross, Lily Pond, West, West Glacier, Memorial Hill, East Park, Valley, Chestnut Hill, High, West Cohasset and Robinson Hill drives and Slippery Rock Bridge.

Struthers Elementary offers free meals for kids

STRUTHERS

Struthers Elementary will offer free breakfast and lunch to all elementary students beginning Monday.

The school district is providing the free meals through a federal program called Community Eligibility Provision.

Through CEP, schools can offer no-cost breakfast and lunch to students for up to four consecutive years. The service was started by Congress as a part of the Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act of 2010, and it became available nationwide in 2014.

Police: Property-line dispute ends in death

TOLEDO (AP)

An Ohio man who authorities say shot and killed a 75-year-old man during a dispute over a property line has been charged with aggravated murder and murder.

Forty-nine-year-old Christopher Krauzer was indicted Wednesday in the Sept. 5 fatal shooting of Gordon Capshaw, who owned a rental property next door to Krauzer in Toledo.

Toledo police say the shooting occurred during an argument over the property line while Krauzer installed a privacy fence. Police say Krauzer was holding a rifle when officers arrived but eventually surrendered.

Krauzer is being held on a $1 million bond.

Schools surveyed about safety measures

COLUMBUS (AP)

Thousands of Ohio schools have responded to a voluntary survey about school safety measures that will be used to help craft recommendations for state policymakers to consider next year.

Ohio Homeland Security spokesman Dustyn Fox says more than 6,500 school building and district administrators were notified about the survey, and about 4,000 responded by Wednesday’s deadline.

They were asked whether their buildings have school resource officers and features such as visitor screening, reinforced exterior windows, panic alarms and card-swipe systems that limit entry. The survey also asked which security features administrators consider to be essential.

Their specific answers won’t be shared publicly for security reasons, but a summary of the findings and recommendations is slated to be provided to the Legislature and the next governor’s administration early next year.