POLICE CALLS

A summary of recent criminal activity in Liberty and Girard:

LIBERTY

Sept. 7

Burglary: Someone entered a garage in the 3000 block of Hadley Avenue, rummaged through vehicles inside and removed a small amount of change from one of them.

Drugs: Alexander Clyburn, 32, of Aurora Circle, Youngstown, was handed a summons charging him with drug abuse after he had been pulled over near North Gate Drive. Clyburn admitted having two bags of suspected marijuana in his pocket, police alleged.

Stolen property: An official with a Canfield business learned that a stolen company-owned credit card had been used to buy $66 worth of gasoline at a Get Go station, 4700 Belmont Ave.

Arrest: Officers responded to suspicious activity in the 1600 block of Motor Inn Drive, where they took Melissa S. Seekins, 38, into custody. Seekins, of Pheasant Run Road Southeast, Warren, was wanted a probation-violation charge from Trumbull County Common Pleas Court.

Drugs: After investigating a suspicious car in the 3100 block of Belmont Avenue, authorities issued a summons to Kenneth R. Crawford of Niles-Carver Road, Mineral Ridge, after alleging Crawford, 34, had a suspected crack-cocaine pipe in his vehicle.

Theft: Two men reportedly stole an undetermined number of meat products from Giant Eagle, 4700 Belmont Ave., then fled in a black pickup truck.

Drugs: Police responded to a domestic dispute at a Logan Way home before filing five misdemeanor drug-related charges against Kelley N. Cameron, 26, of Cheyenne, Wyo., during a traffic stop a short time later. A bag of suspected marijuana, a small suspected marijuana cigar, a bottle of pills with no label, a device commonly used to grind marijuana and two types of pills in an envelope were found, a report showed.

Sept. 8

Menacing: A Belmar Drive woman alleged a Youngstown man, 38, has been engaged in a five-month pattern of harassment that includes following her, as well as unwanted correspondence via text messages and social media.

Theft: An East Liberty Street man noticed his wallet missing from his vehicle.

Sept. 10

Arrest: Officers responded to a report that a motorist was driving through yards near East Liberty Street before stopping Timothy D. Senchesak of Sharlene Drive, Youngstown, on Logan Way and charging him with operating a vehicle impaired. Senchesak, 37, refused to submit to a breath test, police said.

Theft: A Youngstown man at a Belmont Avenue motel alleged a female acquaintance stole $28, an iPhone, a wallet and his birth certificate from him.

Arrest: Authorities answered a disturbance call at Walmart, 200 Goldie Road, where they charged Brandon O. Larew, 24, of Imperial Street, Youngstown, with disorderly conduct and having an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle. Larew threatened an assistant manager whom he claimed was harassing him and engaged in other disruptive behavior, a report said.

Theft: A Roosevelt Drive woman told police a male acquaintance has been stealing money from her monthly Social Security Income checks.

Theft by deception: A Monticello Boulevard woman told police she gave a man who may have been from Illinois about $1,800 via three transactions in an effort to secure a loan to repair her car before learning that the man may have misrepresented himself by claiming to be part of a financial institution.

Theft: A Warner Road man reported a $180 electronic camera stolen.

Sept. 11

Child endangerment: Officers received information that children were left at their Craig Lane residence by themselves before filing a misdemeanor endangering-children charge against Patti Hayes, 52, of Craig Lane, Girard. Two juveniles had been left alone at home while Hayes, who was a relative, was at work, a report showed.

Incident: A Santa Monica Drive man said he got three tickets that totaled $300 for a vehicle he never owned.

Drugs: A traffic stop near Mansell Drive resulted in Tourean Y. Daniels, 34, being charged with possessing marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Daniels, of East Philadelphia Avenue, Youngstown, admitted he had suspected marijuana in the glove compartment; also found were two suspected marijuana cigars and a digital scale, a report stated.

Indecency: Authorities received a complaint that a man had exposed himself near a patio to an apartment in the 4000 block of Jefferson Court.

Incident: A Mansell Drive woman who’s an independent contractor reported another woman sent her an email request seeking assistance with an order that may have been part of a scam that was purportedly described on Facebook.

Sept. 12

Theft/criminal damaging: Someone in the 3400 block of Ohio Trail broke a Jeep’s window and rain guards before taking about $3 in loose change.

GIRARD

Sept. 9

Drug paraphernalia: After responding to a possible drug overdose in the 300 block of Ohio Avenue, police charged Justin Redmond, no information provided, with possessing drug paraphernalia when, they alleged, a suspected crack-cocaine pipe and a hypodermic needle were found. Redmond also was wanted on one warrant each from Niles, Warren and the Trumbull County 911 center.

Sept. 10

Identity fraud: A Townsend Avenue woman told officers she received a call from a financial institution informing her that someone had attempted to use her personal information to open a credit-card account.

Sept. 11

Assault: A North Avenue man alleged another may sprayed his face with pepper spray and left in a vehicle in what apparently had started as a verbal altercation between them.

Drug paraphernalia: After answering a call regarding a possible drug overdose at a South St. Clair Avenue home, police charged Debra A. Drabek of South St. Clair, Girard, with possessing drug paraphernalia after alleging a cut straw with a narcotic residue was found.

Menacing: An Abbey Street man told officers another man indicated he wanted to fight the accuser.

Sept. 12

Overdose: Police responded to a possible drug overdose on Elruth Court, where a woman alleged having found her brother unconscious on a bed. The victim received four doses of naloxone to reverse the effects of opioids and was taken to Trumbull Memorial Hospital in Warren, though no contraband was found, a report showed.

Drugs: After pulling him over on U.S. Route 422, officers charged Tyrin L. Blackwell, no information given, with trafficking in drugs and drug abuse. Found were a bag of suspected marijuana, a bag that contained what he admitted was crack cocaine and about $1,270 in cash, authorities alleged.

Sept. 13

Drugs: A traffic stop near North and Townsend avenues reportedly led to the discovery of suspected marijuana in a cigar wrapper. Charges were pending.