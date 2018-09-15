MVYP plans mixer

BOARDMAN

The Mahoning Valley Young Professionals’ September Mixer is from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Suzie’s Dogs & Drafts, 1393 Boardman-Canfield Road.

The September Mixer, sponsored by HBK CPAs & Consultants, includes networking, appetizers and a cash bar. Also, the philanthropy event of the month ties in with September being Diaper Need Awareness Month.

Entrance to the event is $5 for members and nonmembers. Entrance is free for participants, however, who bring a pack of diapers which are donated to the Diaper Bank at Making Kids Count. For information, email info@mvypclub.com.

Northside closing dates

YOUNGSTOWN

Steward Health Care released an advisory Friday reminding community members of key upcoming dates in the closure of Northside Regional Medical Center.

The hospital on Gypsy Lane will stop taking ambulance and admissions in the emergency department and the labor and delivery unit at 6 a.m. Monday.

The hospital will close at 12:01 a.m. Thursday.

Steward said it has “worked with medical personnel to ensure that every Northside patient is able to transition scheduled procedures to nearby hospitals.”

Home Savings gift

STRUTHERS

Home Savings presented the Struthers School Foundation for Educational Excellence with a $2,000 check Friday.

The funds will support the foundation’s educational enhancement project, which provides funding for academic enhancements of existing and new programs in the Struthers school district.

My Office 985

LIBERTY

The Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber announced a ribbon-cutting ceremony for My Office 985, at 985 Church Hill-Hubbard Road, will take place at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

My Office 985 is a co-work office space for business professionals in Trumbull, Mahoning and Columbiana counties. The space features Wi-Fi access, a conference room, free coffee and more. Its hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. For information, visit MyOffice985.com.

AT&T gives to UW

BOARDMAN

The AT&T Foundation and AT&T employees continued their 60-year support of the United Way this week with a $41,367 donation to United Way of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley.

“AT&T shares United Way’s commitment to strengthening communities and improving lives,” said Steve Kristan, AT&T director of external affairs.

Layoffs hit, prices lag as tariff pinches lobster industry

PORTLAND, Maine

The American lobster industry is starting to feel the pinch of China’s tariff on U.S. seafood as exporters and dealers cope with sagging prices, new financial pressures and difficulty sending lobsters overseas.

China is a major buyer of lobsters, and it imposed a heavy tariff on exports from the U.S. in early July amid trade hostilities between the two superpowers. Exporters in the U.S. said their business in China has dried up since then.

Staff/wire reports