MAHONING COUNTY | New citizens

Fourteen Mahoning County residents became U.S. citizens Thursday at a naturalization ceremony presided over by Judge Anthony M. D’Apolito. Their names, countries of origin and hometowns are:

Lukasz Andrzej Witkowski, Poland, Boardman.

Tahereh Dehghan Manshadi, Iran, Boardman.

Emily Jayne Ciavarella, United Kingdom, Poland.

Fatima Mohammed Al Muhandes, Yemen, Austintown.

Arslan Talat, Pakistan, Youngstown.

Jules Anthony Wong, Canada, Youngstown.

Van Ngoc Tran, Vietnam, Boardman.

Vlad Constantinescu, Romania, Youngstown.

Maria Angeles Martinez Hernandez, Mexico, Youngstown.

Raidah Mohammad Alwakhyan, Jordan, Boardman.

Em Thi Diep, Vietnam, Youngstown.

Patricia Felicia Olaya Martinez, Ecuador, Austintown.

Birendra Thapa, Nepal, Canfield.

Noba Shaaban Khodari, Egypt, Boardman.

Source: Mahoning County clerk of courts