Library board takes first steps to renovate main library

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

The Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County took the first steps Thursday to bring the library’s main branch on Wick Avenue into the 21st century.

The project has been part of the strategic plan for years, and the library currently has $21 million designated for the renovation.

Executive Director Aimee Fifarek listed her goals for the long-discussed renovation at Thursday’s board of trustees meeting. These include the restoration of historic elements, an increase in natural light, the creation of a flexible meeting space and an addition to house a children’s session and makerspace.

She identified issues with the current building that include aging public areas, unproductive offices and poorly utilized space.

Fifarek would address them by restoring a light well, creating a cafe space in the mezzanine and bringing a bookstore vibe to the first floor. The main branch underwent two major renovations since its construction in 1910. A 1954 renovation removed the front stairs and period lamp posts from the front of the building, and a second renovation in 1996 included an addition and relocated the entrance to the side of the building.