Home invasion

WARREN

A Northfield Avenue Northwest woman reported she was awakened at 1:18 a.m. Friday to a crash on the rear patio deck and saw a young male standing in her dark living room, who ran toward her and pushed her to the ground before leaving the home.

Police said they found a trash can pushed up to an open rear bathroom window, and the screen in the window had been cut.

The victim said she was not injured and nothing was taken.

Police detained a male about a block away, but the victim said she didn’t see the suspect well enough to identify him, and he was released.

Immigration pleas

YOUNGSTOWN

Three people indicted on immigration-related offenses after an ICE raid on the Fresh Mark plant in Salem pleaded not guilty Thursday in U.S. District Court and remain in custody.

Clemente Perez-Hernandez, 21, Pedro Tzep-Lorenzo, 34, and Roberto Santay-Ajanel of Guatemala, face charges of falsifying their U.S. citizenships and fraud in connection with identification documents.

Perez-Hernandez and Tzep-Lorenzo were remanded to the Mahoning County jail. Court documents do not specify where Santay-Ajanel was committed, and he is not listed as a county jail inmate.

Voter registration

YOUNGSTOWN

A coalition of nonpartisan Mahoning Valley organizations will mark National Voter Registration Day at a 9 a.m. Tuesday event at the YWCA Mahoning Valley, 25 W. Rayen Ave.

The day celebrates democracy and reminds all eligible voters to exercise their civic duty.

The coalition includes the League of Women Voters of Greater Youngstown, the Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County, United Returning Citizens, Youngstown State University Ohio Education Association, YSU Student Government Association and YWCA Mahoning Valley.

YMCA health fair

YOUNGSTOWN

The Central YMCA, 17 N. Champion St., will host its annual health fair Wednesday. The doors open at 7:30 a.m., and the event ends at 1 p.m.

More than 40 vendors will be on hand to provide services such as vaccines, screenings and information. This is a free event. Participants are asked to sign in at the door to be entered into raffles.

Silly Science

YOUNGSTOWN

OH WOW! The Roger & Gloria Jones Children’s Center for Science & Technology, 11 W. Federal St., will host the eighth annual Silly Science in September event from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, presented by First National Bank. Admission to all events, including the museum, is free.

OH WOW! will join 40 exhibitors on the downtown streets with tons of activities and demonstrations for children of all ages. Included this year for the first time is Power of the Arts.

OH WOW! will be closed Monday through Sept. 25 for installation of a new floor and preparation for a new traveling exhibit that will open in October. The center will reopen at 10 a.m. Sept. 26.

Annual dinner

BOARDMAN

The Boardman Civic Association will host its annual Candidates and Issues Dinner at 5:30 p.m. Monday at the Lariccia Family Community Center in Boardman Park.

Doors open at 5, dinner will take place at 5:30 and the speaker’s session will begin at approximately 6 p.m. Cost is $15 for dinner and speaker’s session or free to attend only the speaker’s session.

Attendees may secure a reservation and pay at the door the night of the event (cash, check or credit card) by sending an email to MHarris1421@yahoo.com.

