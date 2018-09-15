Chorus anniversary

YOUNGSTOWN

The male chorus of Mount Zion Baptist Church, 827 Wilson Ave., will celebrate its 68th anniversary at 4 p.m. Sunday. Various male chorus groups from the area will render songs of praise.

Church anniversary

CAMPBELL

Gospel Temple Baptist Church, 279 Whipple Ave., will celebrate its 95th anniversary at 11 a.m. Sunday. Guest pastor Rev. Rufus and first lady Tereda Buchanan of Community Baptist Church in Lorain will be the special guests.

Unity Centre programs

LIBERTY

The Unity Centre for Spiritual Living is sponsoring a return engagement by the international performers and recording artists Armand & Angelina at 7 p.m. Friday entitled “OK in the End.” The event also will include a workshop on the Native American flute at 10:30 a.m. next Saturday.

Both events take place at the centre, 1226 Naylor Lloyd Road. The suggested offering for the workshop is $20. There will flutes available for practice and sale. For information, questions or to reserve a space, call 330-539-0122.

Spiritual program

CANFIELD

The Office of Lay Ministry Formation is once again offering Foundations in Ministry, a 20-session program to deepen the spirituality, theological knowledge and ministry skills of adults who desire to grow deeper in their faith and become a more active disciple.

Program participants learn, pray and reflect on their faith along with a community of learners.

Participants are also given the opportunity to further discern their own call to ministry. The program begins Sept. 24. Participants continue to meet on Mondays through April 1, 2019, at the Ursuline Center, 4280 Shields Road. All sessions meet from 7 to 9:30 p.m. For information, contact Pete Schafer at 330-744-8451, ext. 275 or pschafer@youngstowndiocese.org. Information and registration materials can also be found at //doy.org/ministries-2/lay-ministry/.

Grief support

YOUNGSTOWN

Church Hill United Methodist Church, 189 Church Hill-Hubbard Road, is offering “Grief Share” to all who have had a loss in their lives. The program meets at 6 p.m. Thursdays through Dec. 13 at the church. Grief Share is a 13-week program that offers videos on these topics: “Is This Normal?” “The Challenges of Grief,” “Grief and Your Relationships,” “Why?” and “Guilt and Anger.” There is discussion following each video. Contact Janice Ferry at 330-759-1924 with questions or for more information.

Guest speaker

BOARDMAN

Dr. Catherine Moran, president of the the World Apostolate of Fatima Warren/Youngstown Byzantine division, will be speaking at St. Charles (St. Matthew Room) on the Pilgrim Virgin Icon of Our Lady of Fatima at 7 p.m. Oct. 18.

The 36-inch icon of Our Lady will be on display at the lecture. Moran has presented the Fatima message to more than 20,000 adults and children in Northeastern Ohio and the tri-state area. She has been the keynote speaker in many conferences and retreats. Most of her talks are taken from her book, “The Doorway to Heaven.”

Youth Mass

CANTON

Catholic teens in Portage and Stark counties are invited to join in prayer and celebration at the Diocese of Youngstown’s 75th Anniversary Youth Mass at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 30 at Christ the Servant Parish, 833 39th St. NW.

A social will follow in the parish hall with pizza and sundae bar. Teens may attend as a member of a youth group or campus ministry, or with their families. Participants are asked to RSVP to this free event at www.facebook.com/events/322571618274017/ or or by emailing your name and number of people in your party to ccase@youngstowndiocese.org.

Dedication Sunday

YOUNGSTOWN

Metropolitan Missionary Baptist Church, 485 Redondo Road, will have a dedication ceremony at 5 p.m. Sunday for its new location. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Roderick L. Hennings from New York.

Autumn praise concert

NORTH LIMA

Good Hope Lutheran Church, 12030 Market St., will welcome local musician Sue Deutschlander at 7 p.m. Oct. 18 for a night of inspirational music. She will be joined by Rachel Aiken and Christine Habuda. A free-will offering will be taken.

‘Evening in Song’

WARREN

The Rev. Melvin L. Howard and the St. James Church gospel choir will present the 44th annual “Evening in Song,” at 7 p.m. today at St. James Church, 1838 Main Ave. NW.

Saturday Night LIVE

YOUNGSTOWN

Price Memorial AME Zion Church, 920 Dryden Ave., presents Saturday Night LIVE service from 3 to 8 p.m. today. The event is open to the public. Comedian Marcus Martin will host the event that will include prayer, fellowship and laughter with Gospel-inspired comedians. Bring a lawn chair or use one of ours. If it rains, the event will move inside.

Movie showing

NORTH LIMA

North Lima Mennonite Church, 90 Mennonite Drive, will host the viewing of the movie “I Can Only Imagine” at 6 p.m. Sept. 23. For information, call 330-549-2333.

Worship services

HERMITAGE, PA.

Hickory United Methodist Church, 240 N. Hermitage Road, will offer Sunday worship service beginning at 6 p.m. Sunday in the parlor. The service will include a few songs and teachings through a book of the Bible, beginning with Genesis. Call 724-981-9450 for information.

Gathering together

GIRARD

The congregations of Friendship Baptist Church, Girard, and Rising Star Baptist Church, Youngstown, will meet at 4 p.m. Sept. 30 at Friendship Baptist Church, 111 Water St. The afternoon sermon will be about the seven churches mentioned in the Book of Revelation.

Improve fitness

CANFIELD

The Ursuline Health and Wellness Center, 4280 Shields Road, can help improve your physical, mental or spiritual fitness. The Motherhouse pool offers classes for all ages. They also have SilverSneakers by Tivity Health classes for mature adults comprising strengthening, cardio, water and yoga. The center also features spirituality series, individual counseling and spiritual direction.

For information, visit www.theursulinecenter.org or call 330-799-4941.

Roundtable event

YOUNGSTOWN

Grace Evangelistic Temple, 2214 Mahoning Ave., will host a faith and community opiate roundtable. The purpose is to bring faith and community based nonprofits and churches together to learn how to collaborate and work in the fight against addiction.

The event will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday. To RSVP, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/mahoning-valley-faith-based-opiate-roundtable-tickets-49095614304 by Sept. 14.

Conference retreat

VILLA MARIA, PA.

Villa Maria Education & Spirituality Center, 2067 Evergreen Road, will host a conference retreat featuring Father Tom Ryan of the religious order Congregation of St. Paul. The retreat is entitled “Prayer of Heart and Body” and will begin at 7 p.m. Oct. 7 and conclude at noon Oct. 12.

The focus will be on meditative prayer in the Christian tradition and the role of the body in prayer. A devotional approach to meditation and to yoga postures linked in graceful, flowing movements to song prayers is taught. Your prayer life will be both refreshed and deepened, says a center news release.

The cost is $450 and includes the retreat, lodging and meals from light supper Oct. 7 to lunch Oct. 12. A special commuter rate is $325 and includes the retreat, lunch/dinner meals and refreshments.

Chehab to be hosted

SHARON, PA.

Sts. Peter & Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, 699 Stambaugh Ave., will host the Rev. Hicham Chehab on Oct. 7. The Rev. Mr. Chehab, a former Muslim, converted to Christianity after years of studying to become an imam, a worship leader of a mosque. He will preach the 10 a.m. worship service and will also do a presentation at 4 p.m.

The public is invited to a 3 p.m. potluck dinner and his presentation. Attendees are urged to call the church for planning purposes.

A free-will offering will be taken at the conclusion of his presentation to assist with the Mr. Chehab’s ministry. For information call 724-347-3620, option 2, or email pastordeal@stspeterandpaullcms.com.

The Religion digest runs every Saturday. Send items for the digest by email to religion@vindy.com, by mail to the Religion Desk at The Vindicator, P.O. Box 780, Youngstown, OH 44501-0780, or by fax to 330-747-6712. Deadline to submit information is Tuesday at 5 p.m.