Browns plan to cut Josh Gordon

— The Cleveland Browns announced Saturday evening that they plan to part ways with wide receiver Josh Gordon.

Earlier Saturday, Browns officials announced that Gordon did not accompany the team to New Orleans for Sunday's game against the Saints because of a hamstring injury. But later, the team released a statement from general manager John Dorsey.

“This afternoon we informed Josh Gordon and his representatives that we are going to release him on Monday," Dorsey said. "For the past six years, the Browns have fully supported and invested in Josh, both personally and professionally and wanted the best for him, but unfortunately we’ve reached a point where we feel it’s best to part ways and move forward. We wish Josh well.”

Gordon was expected to have an expanded role against the Saints after being targeted just three times last week in a tie against Pittsburgh. It was the first time he had played in Week 1 since his rookie season.

The 27-year-old caught a game-tying, 17-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter against the Steelers, but Gordon was mostly used as a decoy.

Gordon started the opener despite coach Hue Jackson saying he wouldn’t be on the field for the first snap as punishment for missing camp. Jackson blamed Gordon’s appearance on the first played a “mistake” and “miscommunication.”

Jackson refused to elaborate on the situation this week, saying he and the coaching staff wanted to “move on.”

