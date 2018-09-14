Warren dog needed emergency surgery for chain embedded in its neck

Staff report

WARREN

Animal advocates plan to address the Warren City Council members at the Sept. 26 meeting about tethering laws after a dog was removed from a yard and had emergency surgery Saturday.

The dog, Zeus, was tethered by a 2-foot chain that also served as a collar and was embedded in its neck.

The dog had no shelter and was stuck in a muddy surface, according to a Facebook post by Never Muzzled.

The animal advocate group had been called to the home to give shelters to the four dogs on that property.

Never Muzzled posted on Facebook that there was no food or water for the dogs, and another dog had a chain around its neck that the group had to remove with bolt cutters.

The dog owners surrendered Zeus.

Zeus was taken to Town and Country veterinarian to get the chain surgically removed.

The dog is now at the Animal Welfare League in Vienna, where it is recovering while humane officers investigate the situation.

The other dogs are still at the property.

Animal advocate Jason Cooke said he and fellow animal advocates will talk to city council about strictly enforcing tethering laws to avoid animal cruelty.

Along with requiring a 12-foot tether, the law requires adequate shelters and collars for outdoor dogs.

“Our goal as animal advocates is to end the suffering of backyard dogs,” he said.

Cooke said he also wants to emphasize to council that it’s safer for the general public to require dogs to be properly leashed.

There are hundreds of chained dogs not properly cared for in Warren, he added.