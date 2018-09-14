University of Cincinnati settles with ex-volleyball player
CINCINNATI (AP) — The University of Cincinnati has reached a settlement with a former volleyball player who claimed she was kicked off the team because she posted photos on Instagram that her coach said were “too sexy.”
The Enquirer reports the university agreed Tuesday to pay Shalom Ifeanyi $40,000. Under the agreement, Ifeanyi will remain ineligible for reapplication or readmission to UC.
Ifeanyi claimed in a March federal lawsuit that volleyball coach Molly Alvey had harassed her about the pictures posted to her social media accounts before she was dismissed from the team in summer 2017.
The lawsuit contained screenshots of an alleged text conversation between Ifeanyi and Alvey discussing the former UC athlete’s social media postings.
NCAA transfer rules prohibit Ifeanyi from playing volleyball at another school for the 2018-19 season.
