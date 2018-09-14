Toledo police: Ohio property line dispute erupts in deadly shooting
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man who authorities say shot and killed a 75-year-old man during a dispute over a property line has been charged with aggravated murder and murder.
Christopher Krauzer, 49, was indicted Wednesday in the Sept. 5 fatal shooting of Gordon Capshaw, who owned a rental property next door to Krauzer in Toledo.
Toledo police say the shooting occurred during an argument over the property line while Krauzer installed a privacy fence. Police say the two men had previously argued about the fence and other matters.
Police say Krauzer was holding a rifle when officers arrived but eventually surrendered.
Court records don’t list an attorney for Krauzer, who is being held on a $1 million bond.
More like this from vindy.com
- June 14, 2018 7:36 p.m.
Neighbor shoots man attacking woman with an ax in Toledo
- September 5, 2017 9:20 a.m.
Man killed by Toledo police officer after domestic-violence report
- April 15, 2017 midnight
Teen accused in death of other teen
- November 29, 2016 10:11 a.m.
Jury selection underway in February murder case
- July 12, 2017 12:45 p.m.
Alabama police say 3 killed in domestic dispute
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.