TMHA gets $59K fed grant to house homeless veterans

WARREN — The Trumbull Metropolitan Housing Authority received $59,081 in funding to help find housing for homeless veterans.

The money is from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing program.

U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan of Howland, D-13th, called the announcement welcomed news.

“No one should be sleeping on the streets in the wealthiest nation on earth, especially those who have served to preserve and protect our values abroad,” Ryan said.

The VASH program combines Housing Choice Voucher rental assistance with case management and clinical services from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.