Tim Wise lecture is 6 p.m. today at YSU


September 14, 2018 at 9:46a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Youngstown State University’s Centofanti Symposium will present Tim Wise, prominent anti-racist writer and educator, in Kilcawley Center’s Chestnut Room at 6 p.m. tonight.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$525000


Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$419000