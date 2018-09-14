Tim Wise lecture is 6 p.m. today at YSU
YOUNGSTOWN — Youngstown State University’s Centofanti Symposium will present Tim Wise, prominent anti-racist writer and educator, in Kilcawley Center’s Chestnut Room at 6 p.m. tonight.
