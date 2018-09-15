Suspended cop Carter ordered to stay away from woman claiming harassmeent
YOUNGSTOWN
A Mahoning County Common Pleas magistrate has issued a protection order against a police officer who is on leave and facing pending sex charges.
Magistrate Timothy Welsh issued the order Sept. 7 against Arthur Carter III, 45, after a woman complained that Carter began harassing her in 2017 in the parking lot of Struthers Middle School.
The petitioner said in her complaint that Carter had harassed her for months at the school when she was waiting for her daughter, and she even changed her routine to try to avoid him but he still managed to find her.
There was no record of any police reports filed by the petitioner in Struthers, where the school is located; or Boardman – the order said police there have jurisdiction where the petitioner lives.
Carter is barred from being less than 500 feet from the petitioner or having any contact with her directly or indirectly. Read more about the matter in Saturday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.
