Surplus food/clothing

Greater Friendship Baptist Church, 646 Lakewood Ave., clothing giveaway, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Recipients must bring their own bag.

Wedgewood Park Evangelical Church, 1944 S. Meridian Road, clothing giveaway with sizes for the entire family, noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, sponsored by Forever Me, a women’s empowerment movement.

Zion Lutheran Church, 3300 Canfield Road, Youngstown, various commodities, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday. For ZIP codes 44509, 44511 and 44515 only. Recipients must bring reusable bags.

