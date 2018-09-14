Surplus food/clothing
Surplus food/clothing
Greater Friendship Baptist Church, 646 Lakewood Ave., clothing giveaway, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Recipients must bring their own bag.
Wedgewood Park Evangelical Church, 1944 S. Meridian Road, clothing giveaway with sizes for the entire family, noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, sponsored by Forever Me, a women’s empowerment movement.
Zion Lutheran Church, 3300 Canfield Road, Youngstown, various commodities, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday. For ZIP codes 44509, 44511 and 44515 only. Recipients must bring reusable bags.
Food- and clothing-distribution notices are to be submitted by 3 p.m. the day before they are to be published.
