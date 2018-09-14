Sentencing for teenage Niles killer set for Oct. 12

Staff report

WARREN

Judge W. Wyatt McKay has set a 2 p.m. Oct. 12 sentencing hearing for Jacob LaRosa, 19, who killed his elderly neighbor March 3, 2015, in her home on Cherry Street in Niles.

Judge McKay of Trumbull County Common Pleas Court had a two-day hearing in April to hear testimony from prosecution witnesses, including county Coroner Dr. Humphrey Germaniuk, who has since died.

He also heard from LaRosa family members, a psychologist who evaluated LaRosa and both daughters of Marie Belcastro, 94.

Another witness, a young man who spent time with LaRosa in the county Juvenile Justice Center, said LaRosa told him he went to Belcastro’s house to get more alcohol after running out while drinking with friends. He said he beat her with a metal flashlight.

The judge’s task is whether to sentence LaRosa to life in prison without the chance for parole or one of several life prison sentences.

LaRosa, who was 15 when he killed Belcastro, is convicted of aggravated murder, aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary and attempted rape. He pleaded no contest to the charges and was found guilty.