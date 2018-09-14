Raising Cane’s builds

BOARDMAN

Raising Cane’s, a Louisiana-based fast-food restaurant specializing in chicken fingers, is building a new location in the township.

The company already has received site-plan approval for the planned location at 450 Boardman-Poland Road and will likely apply for a zoning variance this month, according to the township zoning office.

Raising Cane’s was founded in 1996 by Todd Graves, according to the company website. The company has hundreds of locations across the country.

Nurses ratify pacts

YOUNGSTOWN

Nurses at Northside Regional Medical Center who are represented by the Youngstown General Duty Nurses Association voted Wednesday to ratify closure and separation agreements with Steward Health Care, union President Laurie Hornberger said.

Hornberger said the terms of the agreement prevent the union from disclosing further details. Steward plans to close the hospital Thursday.

GM recalls pickups, SUVs for problem with power steering

detroit

General Motors is recalling 1.2 million big pickup trucks and SUVs mainly in North America because of power-assisted steering problems that have been cited in a number of accidents.

GM says the power steering can fail momentarily during a voltage drop and suddenly return, mainly during low-speed turns. Such a failure increases the risk of a crash. The company says it has 30 reports of crashes with two injuries, but no deaths.

The recall covers certain 2015 Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra 1500 pickups as well as Chevy Tahoe and Suburban SUVs. Also affected are 2015 Cadillac Escalade and GMC Yukon SUVs.

Dealers will update the power steering software at no cost to owners.

VW plans to stop making iconic Beetle

detroit

After selling it on and off in the U.S. for nearly seven decades, Volkswagen has decided to squash its iconic Beetle.

The company’s American unit announced Thursday that it would end global production of the third-generation bulbous bug in July of next year after offering two special editions for sale.

The company plans to roll out an electric version of the old Bus in 2022 called the I.D. Buzz.

Judge delays grizzly bear hunts in Rockies

BILLINGS, Mont.

A U.S. judge Thursday delayed for two more weeks the first grizzly bear hunts in the Lower 48 states in almost three decades, saying he needed more time to consider if federal protections for the animals should be restored.

The ruling by U.S. District Judge Dana Christensen left the fate of the bruins in and around Yellowstone National Park in limbo, more than a year after federal officials declared the population had recovered from near extermination.

Up to 23 bears could be killed in the hunts planned in Wyoming and Idaho. Judge Christensen already delayed them once, in an order that came two days before grizzly season was set to open Sept. 1.

Staff/wire reports