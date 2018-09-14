POLICE CALLS

A summary of recent criminal activity in Poland and Boardman townships:

POLAND

Sept. 8

Drugs: Police reportedly seized over-the-counter pills, hypodermic needles, a digital scale, a folded piece of paper that contained suspected heroin and other suspected drugs and drug paraphernalia in the 2300 block of Lyon Boulevard, though the report listed no arrests.

BOARDMAN

Sept. 6

Child endangerment: Police received information that a 6-year-old child had been left alone in and was yelling for help from a Chevrolet pickup truck in the 1200 block of Doral Drive before his father reportedly returned a short time later. The father was in a nearby big-box store for about six minutes and admitted his mistake, and no charges were filed, a report showed.

Harassment: An employee with a Sahara Trail medical center told authorities a former patient left a disturbing message on the business’s email account in which he called her derogatory names, evidently after being angered about information in his medical records.

Identity fraud: A Melrose Avenue woman found out her name had been used without consent to open a line of credit.

Criminal damaging: A Chester Drive man and his girlfriend noticed several scratches on their vehicles. Damage was estimated at $1,000.

Domestic violence: An 11-year-old Boardman boy was charged with the crime after his grandmother alleged the boy had punched his brother’s face, then tossed a shoe at the accuser, striking her leg, after becoming angered when she asked him to return money he reportedly took from her.

Theft: Two Campbell boys, 15 and 17, were accused of stealing about $11 worth of merchandise from Walmart, 1300 Doral Drive.

Theft: Luis Navarro, 36, of East Philadelphia Avenue, Youngstown, was charged with taking $89 worth of groceries and household items from Walmart.

Sept. 7

Arrest: Officers responded to a report that a woman was passed out in a vehicle near Boardman-Canfield and Tippecanoe roads, where they charged Erica R. Stanton of South Raccoon Road, Canfield, with operating a vehicle impaired. Stanton, 35, registered a 0.235 blood-alcohol content, nearly three times Ohio’s 0.08 legal intoxication limit, a report stated.

Theft: A man and a woman reportedly stole three packages of steaks valued at $60 from Giant Eagle, 1201 Doral Drive.

Aggravated menacing: Officers filed an aggravated-menacing charge against a 12-year-old Youngstown boy after an official with Paul C. Bunn Elementary School on Sequoya Drive reported a shoving match between two students during recess and alleged one of them threatened to stab the other with a knife.

Trespassing: A woman told authorities a man came to her township apartment without permission and demanded money he said she owes him.

Arrest: Authorities took Britton K. Steiginga, 24, into custody at his West Boulevard apartment on warrants charging the Boardman man with receiving stolen property and misuse of a credit card, related to a situation last month in which a New Waterford woman discovered her credit card had been stolen and used without authorization. He faced additional charges of inducing panic, resisting arrest and obstructing official business when, police alleged, Steiginga barricaded himself in the residence, which resulted in other tenants being evacuated from the building.

Burglary: Someone entered a garage in the 3900 block of Lockwood Boulevard, where a rear window was broken and a door was unlocked.

Drugs: Officers reportedly checked two people’s well-being in the 400 block of Boardman-Canfield Road, where they arrested Jamie J. Short Rambo, 30, on charges of drug abuse as well as possessing drug-abuse instruments and drug paraphernalia. Short Rambo, of Lower Elkton Road, Columbiana, had two hypodermic syringes, one of which she admitted contained suspected heroin, police alleged.

Fraud: A Salinas Trail man told officers he noticed a $1,489 fraudulent check had been drawn from his account after having checked his financial activity online.

Sept. 8

Assault: A Lealand Avenue boy alleged his grandfather grabbed his head and forced the teen to the ground, then twisted his head and neck.

Harassment: A manager and a worker for IHOP, 833 Boardman-Poland Road, reported having received more than 100 hang-up calls in a five-hour period.

Theft: A woman reportedly stole an unknown quantity of merchandise from Walmart before fleeing in an orange Dodge Caliber.

Sept. 9

Breaking and entering: Someone entered a garage in the 30 block of Willow Drive before removing about $1,200 worth of property that included a hydraulic floor jack, tools, a car transmission and a motor.

Domestic violence: A 15-year-old township boy faced a charge after his father alleged the teen grabbed and placed his arm around the accuser’s neck from behind during a struggle over a cellphone the teen was forbidden to have.

Menacing: A Mathews Road woman alleged her 15-year-old daughter’s former boyfriend has sent the teen threatening messages via several social-media sites.

Citation: Officers answered a call regarding a possibly intoxicated male lying in a parking lot in the 8000 block of Market Street before issuing a minor-misdemeanor citation charging Jonathan D. Smarr, 55, of Oregon Avenue, Sebring, with public intoxication.

Theft: A Shields Road man discovered someone had entered his two cars. Missing were a vehicle registration and an insurance card.

Menacing: An employee with a South Avenue big-box store reported a customer in his late 20s or early 30s stared at her on several occasions as part of a pattern of behavior that elicited fear.

Theft: Carl Wallace, 50, whose last known address was on Idora Avenue in Youngstown, faced theft and criminal-trespassing charges after two self-balancing scooters were stolen from Walmart. Wallace, who police said also had violated a trespassing warning, was wanted on a warrant accusing him of having committed a similar theft.

Sept. 10

Arrest: Officers were dispatched to St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital to pick up Erin R. Hallas, 36, of Saddlebrook Drive, Boardman, who was charged with inducing panic, related to a drug overdose Aug. 26 at Marc’s, 7121 Tiffany Blvd. Hallas was found unconscious with slow, labored breathing before being given several doses of naloxone to block or reverse the effects of opioids and taken to the hospital, a report stated.

Theft: A vehicle check near Hillman Way resulted in the arrest of Ricki Hill of Winona Drive, Youngstown, who was wanted on two theft warrants. Hill, 63, was accused of stealing about $300 worth of clothing Aug. 9 from Walmart, as well as $100 worth of food items several weeks later from the big-box store.

Burglary: To a residence in the 100 block of Shadyside Drive, likely through a side door. Stolen were $3,000, a birth certificate and a Social Security card.

Stolen property: Chasity M. Shrout, 24, of Eagle Creek Drive, Leavittsburg, surrendered on charges of receiving stolen property and misuse of a credit card after a July 19 incident in which a Walmart employee returned from her break and discovered someone had taken her debit card from a self-checkout register area.

Theft: A woman reportedly stole $100 worth of children’s outfits from Burlington Coats, 529 Boardman-Canfield Road.

Theft: A worker for Valley Industrial Trucks, 1152 Meadowbrook Ave., reported several tools were missing from a work van that had been serviced at a Market Street car dealership.

Unauthorized use of a vehicle: A South Avenue man said another man borrowed but failed to return the accuser’s 2013 Hyundai Sonata by an agreed-upon time.

Theft: A woman noticed a $1,450 digital camera missing from her Mill Creek Boulevard home.

Domestic violence: Joshua L. Mango of Mathews Road, Boardman, faced a felony charge after his girlfriend alleged Mango, 23, struck her face, leaving a red mark and swelling, after she had asked him to leave the residence. The charge was elevated because of a Nov. 14, 2016, domestic-violence conviction in Trumbull County, a report said.

Theft: A man discovered $145 worth of prescription medication missing from his Oregon Trail apartment.

Theft: Howland authorities handed Derreka K.L. Clinkscale, 33, to township police. Clinkscale, of Applecrest Court, Boardman, was accused of stealing $250 worth of children’s clothing Aug. 11 from Dillard’s in Southern Park Mall.

Theft: Police charged Ruthann E. Buckley, 41, of Idora Avenue, Youngstown, after alleging Buckley had intentionally failed to self-scan $109 worth of merchandise while in Walmart.

Sept. 11

Burglary: Took place at an apartment in the 200 block of Prestwick Drive, from which about $2,750 worth of jewelry was taken.

Theft: A man reported a vacuum cleaner, 10 Xbox games, three glass sets and a Sony PlayStation 2 game system missing from his West Boulevard apartment.

Theft: An official with Home Depot, 7001 Southern Blvd., told police a man took a $499 cordless took kit, and that the crime was part of a pattern in which the man had stolen merchandise from several Home Depot locations before posting the items for sale on Facebook.

Criminal mischief: An Annawan Lane man alleged a neighbor cut branches from the accuser’s tree near their property line without permission.

Theft: Lisa A. Fox, 48, who listed Youngstown addresses on Ridgelawn and Wellington avenues, was booked on a theft-by-deception charge after being accused of giving a clerk at Marc’s a $50 bill for a gallon of milk, for which she received about $48 in change but claimed she never received $40 of it, resulting in the grocery store being short-changed that amount.

Theft: A Canfield man discovered a license plate missing from his car while he was at Southern Park Mall.

Theft: A township man reported a $250 Sony PlayStation 4 game system had been stolen from a friend’s Shields Road apartment.

Harassment: A West Boulevard woman said she’s received a series of unwanted emails that claim she had ordered a $1,000 item.

Theft: Patricia A. Hornbuckle, 58, who listed Youngstown addresses on Springdale and West Judson avenues, was charged in the theft of $177 worth of children’s outfits from Burlington Coats. Hornbuckle also was wanted on two warrants, including a probation-violation charge.

Theft: A woman discovered her wallet missing after she had accidentally left it at a Doral Drive big-box store.

Theft: A man in his 20s reportedly stole a $75 Pittsburgh Steelers shirt from Touchdown Gifts in Southern Park Mall.