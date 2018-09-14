Poland rape suspect faces 14 more charges in Portage County

RAVENNA — A Hillsville, Pa., man who was indicted Thursday for an attack on a jogger in Poland was indicted today by a grand jury in Portage County Common Pleas Court on 14 counts of rape and kidnapping for attacks on a trail at Berlin Lake in Deerfield.

Shawn Wendling, 37, who has an address in Canton, is in the Portage County jail on $1 million bond, where he was taken after being arrested iSept. 4 by police in Poland.

Court records do not list an arraignment date for the charges, which also include aggravated robbery and disrupting public service.

