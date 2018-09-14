National Voter Registration Day event set up Tuesday at Youngstown YWCA

YOUNGSTOWN — A coalition of nonpartisan Mahoning Valley organizations will mark National Voter Registration Day at a 9 a.m. Tuesday event at the YWCA Mahoning Valley, 25 W. Rayen Ave.

The day celebrates democracy and reminds all eligible voters to exercise their civic duty.

The coalition includes the League of Women Voters of Greater Youngstown, the Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County, United Returning Citizens, Youngstown State University Ohio Education Association, YSU Student Government Association and YWCA Mahoning Valley.