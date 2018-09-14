Legislation would help babies afflicted by opioid withdrawal

BOARDMAN

U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown today touted legislation to help newborns suffering from neonatal abstinence syndrome, a withdrawal condition often caused by the use of opioids in pregnant women.

Brown, a Cleveland Democrat, discussed the legislation at a roundtable with Mahoning Valley healthcare and addiction treatment officials at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.

Brown said he expects the Senate to pass the legislation Monday as part of a larger addiction package.