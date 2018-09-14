HISPANIC HERITAGE MONTH
Youngstown State University will host the following events as part of its Hispanic Heritage Month celebrations.
SEPT. 14, CENTOFANTI SYMPOSIUM: Tim Wise, prominent anti-racist writer and educator, will speak in Kilcawley Center’s Chestnut Room at 6 p.m.
SEPT. 18, SPANISH PANEL: A panel of speakers will discuss the importance of Spanish language acquisition from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Lariccia Family Intercultural Collaboratory in Jones Hall.
SEPT. 20, ART OPENING: The opening for Gaby Berglund Cardenas’ “Life While You Wait Exhibit” will take place from 4 to 6 p.m. in Bliss Hall’s Judith Rae Solomon Gallery.
OCT. 6, HISPANIC HERITAGE CELEBRATION: Music, entertainment and dance performances by groups such as the Labra Brothers, Samuel Andrade and Alma De Mexico will highlight a celebration from noon to 3 p.m.
OCT. 11, 1968, MASSACRE PANEL: A panel of YSU faculty will discuss the 50th anniversary of a massacre of students and faculty by military and police in Mexico City on Oct. 2, 1968. The discussion will take place from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the Youngstown Historical Center of Industry and Labor.
More like this from vindy.com
- September 11, 2016 12:06 a.m.
YSU helps celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month
- September 13, 2018 midnight
Songwriter to greet fans
- May 22, 2018 midnight
REUNIONS & class notes
- September 9, 2017 12:03 a.m.
METRO DIGEST || Man gets 34th license suspension
- July 24, 2018 midnight
REUNIONS & class notes
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.