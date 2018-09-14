Facing drug charges

YOUNGSTOWN

Reports said police found suspected cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, marijuana and a digital scale after pulling over a car about 12:35 p.m. Wednesday at Logan Avenue and Broadway on the North Side for running a stop sign.

The driver, David Shears, 50, of Austintown, was arrested on drug charges and taken to the Mahoning County jail. Police found suspected heroin in his pockets. A police dog detected drugs from a backpack.

Also arrested on a warrant was Jimmy Moore Jr., 35, address not listed. He also faces an additional two counts of possession of drugs.

Rape investigation

WARREN

Police officers are investigating a reported rape and abduction in the area of West Market Street and Southern Boulevard.

The assault was reported at 11 p.m. Monday. The police department’s investigator on sexual-assault cases, Nick Carney, wrote a report but it did not give the age of the victim, who is a city resident. The report said she suffered an apparent minor injury.

This is the third rape reported to Warren police so far in September.

On Sept. 1, a woman reported being raped near the skate park in Packard Park. On Sept. 6, a woman reported being drugged and raped, but the location of the offense was not provided in a police report. The police department’s 2017 annual report said there were 37 rapes in the city that year.

New Panera to open

BOARDMAN

Warren-based Covelli Enterprises announced Thursday it will open a new Panera location Tuesday. The site, which features a drive-thru, is at 7121 South Ave. It will replace the Panera Bread on Boardman-Poland Road.

The grand opening celebration also will mark 20 years of Panera Bread in the Mahoning Valley.

Starting at 10 a.m. Tuesday, the first 500 dine-in customers will receive a free Panera Bread travel mug and two weeks of free coffee refills with any purchase. The first 500 drive-thru customers will receive a free Panera Bread cellphone car mount. Tuesday and Wednesday, customers will receive a $5 gift card for future use with a purchase of a You-Pick-Two.

