METRO DIGEST || ‘Brainfood’ guests

Facing additional charges

WARREN

Martin D. Halstead, 26, of South Park Drive, Brookfield, who caused police to check again for illegal drugs after he made a wisecrack, was arraigned this week on three additional felony charges.

Not-guilty pleas were entered Wednesday in Warren Municipal Court to charges of tampering with evidence and two counts of drug possession. Halstead remains in the Trumbull County jail in lieu of $5,000 bond.

The additional charges were filed after police received results of testing done on suspected drugs officers found during a traffic stop Aug. 7 on Norwood Street.

Police were prepared to charge Halstead with only a stop-sign violation and driving under suspension after the traffic stop, but an officer heard Halstead say, “I am smarter than you, and I got away with it.”

It caused officers to search the area further and they found a small bag containing suspected heroin and a suspected crack-cocaine rock on the ground. The police dash cam also showed Halstead throwing something from the car.

Annual Habitat run/walk

POLAND

Habitat for Humanity of Mahoning Valley’s 19th annual Home 5K Run & 2-Mile Walk is Saturday beginning and ending at Holy Family Church, 2729 Center Road.

This is HFHMV’s largest fundraiser of the year and allows the organization to keep building houses, community and hope in the local area.

The event kicks off with a Kids Race at 8:45 a.m. in the church parking lot. The race is free for children 10 and under. All participants receive a medal.

The 5K run and 2-mile walk begins at 9 a.m. The cost is $20 per person and all participants receive a T-shirt and goodie bag. Trophies and medals will be given to the top three male and female overall winners, the 40-plus Masters category, and the top three in each age group.

For information, call 330-743-7244, ext. 101.

South Side event

YOUNGSTOWN

The final South Side Summer Experience family-friendly event will be from 5 to 7 p.m. today at the corner of Brooklyn Avenue and Southern Boulevard. There will be a fish fry, video game truck, music provide by IRA Cross, a bounce house, a library pop-up van and other events.

‘Brainfood’ guests

YOUNGSTOWN

These are the scheduled guests from 8 a.m. to noon today on the “Brainfood from the Heartland” internet radio broadcast hosted by Louie B. Free on Vindy Talk Radio.

Joining Louie will be Dr. Benjamin Brucker from New York University’s urology department, and Aimee Fifarek, executive director, Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County, and Janet S. Loew, the library system’s communications/public relations director.

Allen Gannett, founder and CEO of TrackMaven, a marketing analytics firm, will join the broadcast. He is author of the book “The Creative Curve: How to Develop the Right Idea, at the Right Time.” Jonathan Bentley will talk about the Taft Promise Neighborhood’s upcoming job fair, and Dr. Jessica Nutik Zitter returns. She is a national advocate for transforming the way people die in America.

Police shooting training

HUBBARD

Hubbard police are conducting night/low light shooting training through Sept. 20 at the police shooting range behind the sewage treatment plant. There will be no training after 10 p.m. Gunfire may be heard in nearby communities.

Seeking cause of fire

YOUNGSTOWN

Investigators are looking for the cause of a fire about 9:35 p.m. Wednesday at a 14 Kenmore Ave. auto and motorcycle repair shop.

Reports said firefighters encountered heavy smoke when the arrived and forced open a back door to get inside. The building suffered heavy smoke damage, reports said.

Although a cause is being sought reports listed the fire as “unintentional.” Damage is listed at $35,000.

Fixed energy rate

YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown officials announced they have established with IGS Energy a 12-month fixed-rate of $3.34 per thousand cubic feet for natural gas for program members.

The new rate will run through the October 2019 billing cycle. Residents and small commercial customers can expect a letter from IGS Energy to arrive on or about Monday.

Mayor Jamael Tito Brown said, “This is the lowest rate in the history of our program and, as before, our program has no early termination fee.”

New customers to the program can contact IGS Energy at 877-353-0162.

Bob Evans recall

Xenia-Ohio based Bob Evans Farms Inc. is recalling approximately 46,734 pounds of pork sausage link products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically pieces of clear hard plastic, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Thursday.

The raw pork sausage link items were produced Aug. 1. These following products are subject to recall:

12-ounce overwrap trays labeled “Bob Evans Maple Pork Sausage Links.” These products contain a use-by date of Oct. 16 or Oct. 19 and Lot Code of 8213.

12-ounce overwrap trays labeled “Bob Evans Brown Sugar & Honey.” These products contain a Use by date of Oct. 16, 2018, and Lot Code of 8213.

12-ounce overwrap trays labeled “Fresh From Meijer Maple Flavored Sausage Links.” These products contain a use-by date of Sept. 6 and Lot Code of 8213.

12-ounce overwrap trays labeled “Giant Eagle Maple Pork Breakfast Sausage Links Caramel Color Added.” These products contain a use-by date of Sept. 10 and Lot Code of 8213.

12-oz overwrap trays labeled “Schnucks Maple Recipe Breakfast Sausage.” These products contain a Lot Code of 8213.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST 6785.”