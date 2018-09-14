Eagle Joint Fire District made changes after payroll falsifications

Staff report

HUBBARD

The Eagle Joint Fire District has made some changes since the investigation into its former treasurer, Lt. Richard Wittkugle, revealed he misappropriated more than $10,000 in department funds late July.

A police report shows he reported the wrong number of calls for certain firefighters, including himself, to increase their pay because the EJFD firefighters get paid per call.

Fire Chief Ron Stanish said the department reported the discrepancies in the payroll to Hubbard police as soon as they were discovered, and immediately began making department changes.

To avoid future incidents, the department uses the National Fire Incident Reporting system to log firefighter calls, eliminating the need for a treasurer.

Before, the treasurer would take a copy of the daily fire record and keep a record of the calls on a personal laptop, then turn it into the clerk for payroll.

Now, a few people check to make sure the log numbers are correct, and “there’s more accountability,” Stanish said.

Bond was set at $7,500 for Wittkugle in late July at Girard Municipal Court. The case was moved to Trumbull County Common Pleas court, where a preliminary trial date is pending.

Wittkugle faces several charges, including theft in office. He is on administrative leave without pay until the case is decided.

Department trustees will discuss how the money will be recouped, but that too will depend on the court’s ruling.