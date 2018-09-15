Director details goals for main library renovation in Youngstown
Staff report
YOUNGSTOWN
The Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County took the first steps Thursday to bring the library’s main branch on Wick Avenue into the 21st century.
The project has been part of the strategic plan for years, and the library currently has $21 million designated for the renovation.
Executive Director Aimee Fifarek listed her goals for the long-discussed renovation at Thursday’s board of trustees meeting. These include the restoration of historic elements, an increase in natural light, the creation of a flexible meeting space and an addition to house a children’s session and makerspace.
Read more about the plans in Saturday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.
