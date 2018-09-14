Brown helps pass act that has funds for Camp Ravenna, YARS
Staff report
U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Cleveland, helped pass the final Military Construction, Veterans Affairs Appropriations Act, which includes critical funding for Camp Ravenna and the Youngstown Air Reserve Station in Vienna.
Earlier this summer, Brown served as a member of the House-Senate Conference Committee that wrote the final National Defense Authorization bill. That bill authorized the spending. This bill provides $7.4 million to construct an automated multipurpose machine gun range at Camp Ravenna’s Joint Military Training Center and $8.8 million for upgrades to ensure the YARS main gate meets safety requirements.
U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan of Howland, D-13th, said: “This legislative package is not perfect, but it does fund facility improvements at Youngstown Air Reserve Station and Camp Ravenna.”
