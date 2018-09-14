Blitz Live — Valley football that goes where you go; kickoff at 6:30
Blitz Live presented by Flynn's Tire kicks off tonight at 6:30 p.m.
It's the only Valley football show that is live as football happens and is on your phone — going where you go.
Click here at 6:30 and stay with our team until 10 p.m.
As scores happen, they get reported and analyzed live.
In a stadium at a game? At work? At a gathering of in-laws?
Join our football arena on vindy.com — more than 5,000 people are in attendance.
More like this from vindy.com
- August 24, 2018 2:22 p.m.
ONE HOUR FROM NOW | Blitz Live — 6:30 on your phone wherever you are!
- September 1, 2017 midnight
BLITZ LIVE
- October 6, 2017 midnight
BLITZ LIVE
- August 28, 2017 2:08 p.m.
- September 7, 2018 3:24 p.m.
LIVE NOW — Week 3 Blitz Live by Flynn's Tire - good looks and great football
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.