Agenda Saturday

September 14, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

Newton Township trustees, 9 a.m., special meeting to discuss the purchase of a truck, distribution of surveys for the Comprehensive Plan, ladder truck storage proposal for the fire district and a natural-gas supplier, administration building, 4410 Newton Falls-Bailey Road, Newton Falls.

