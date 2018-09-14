Agenda Saturday
Agenda Saturday
Newton Township trustees, 9 a.m., special meeting to discuss the purchase of a truck, distribution of surveys for the Comprehensive Plan, ladder truck storage proposal for the fire district and a natural-gas supplier, administration building, 4410 Newton Falls-Bailey Road, Newton Falls.
AGENDA runs daily. Items for the column should arrive at The Vindicator Regional Desk at least two days in advance.
More like this from vindy.com
- November 3, 2017 3:31 p.m.
Newton Township trustee special meeting for Saturday is canceled
- April 7, 2017 midnight
Agenda Saturday
- August 30, 2016 midnight
Agenda Wednesday
- September 8, 2017 11:05 a.m.
Newton Township trustees have special meeting Saturday
- November 3, 2017 midnight
Agenda Saturday
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.