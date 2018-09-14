95-year-old woman challenges Bengals cornerback to dance-off
LOVELAND, Ohio (AP) — A 95-year-old woman appeared to best a Cincinnati Bengals player in a dance battle at a tailgate party ahead of the NFL team’s home opener.
WLWT reports nursing home resident and Bengals fan Irma Shafer challenged cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick to a dance-off Thursday afternoon. The two jammed to “The Next Episode” by rap mogul and record producer Dr. Dre.
Kirkpatrick hosted the party at Loveland Health Care Nursing and Rehab Center in a Cincinnati suburb. It featured food, games and a deejay.
The Bengals went on to defeat the Baltimore Ravens hours later in their Thursday night game at Paul Brown Stadium.
