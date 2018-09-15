25 NEO volunteers headed to help Flo victims, more to be sent

YOUNGSTOWN

About 25 Red Cross volunteers from Northeast Ohio have been dispatched to Macon, Ga., to prepare for Hurricane Florence, which is hammering the Carolina coast this weekend. A second group of volunteers will soon be deployed.

Karen Conklin, executive director of Red Cross’ Lake to River Chapter, said volunteers will help provide evacuees with food, shelter and necessary supplies.

“They are trained to open shelters. They know how to mass feed. They have certifications so that they can drive vehicles to move supplies,” Conklin said.

While the Red Cross’ efforts are focused on evacuees, the organization must reserve a group of volunteers to respond to local issues that arise in Hurricane Florence’s aftermath.

“We have been put on alert that one of our chapter counties, Jefferson, may experience the hurricane’s effects if the Ohio River floods. And we need to have volunteers and shelter sites for if the river backs up. We’re preparing locally for a shelter to open in that county,” Conklin said.

