Warren men charged after police find weapons, suspected drugs

Staff report

WARREN

Kenyon S. McGriff, 22, of Linda Drive Northwest was arraigned Thursday on two weapons charges after police chased him from the parking lot of Gasland, 860 Parkman Road NW, late Wednesday.

Not-guilty pleas were entered, and he remains in the Trumbull County jail without eligibility to make bond.

Police spotted men standing near a vehicle at 11:23 p.m. Corey T. Yates, 26, of Adams Avenue Northwest, got into the driver’s seat.

McGriff started walking, then ran from officers, first disappearing behind a building and later surrendering.

He tossed a plastic bag on the ground containing a brown substance, police said. Officers also recovered a handgun in the area where McGriff was behind the building and a bag containing a white substance in his pocket.

Police also recovered bags containing suspected drugs and $2,684 in cash in the vehicle.

Yates pleaded not guilty Thursday to marijuana possession. Both men could have felony drug charges added after the substances seized are analyzed by the state crime lab, police said.