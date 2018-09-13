Youngstown police find suspected drugs after traffic stop


September 13, 2018 at 10:27a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Reports said police found suspected cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, marijuana and a digital scale after pulling over a car about 12:35 p.m. Wednesday at Logan Avenue and Broadway on the North Side for running a stop sign.

The driver, David Shears, 50, of Austintown, was arrested on drug charges and taken to the Mahoning County jail. Reports said he gave police permission to search the car and they found suspected heroin in his pockets. Police dog Niko detected the smell of drugs from a backpack which had the remaining drugs inside.

Shears is expected to be arraigned Friday in municipal court.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$525000


Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$419000