Youngstown police find suspected drugs after traffic stop

YOUNGSTOWN — Reports said police found suspected cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, marijuana and a digital scale after pulling over a car about 12:35 p.m. Wednesday at Logan Avenue and Broadway on the North Side for running a stop sign.

The driver, David Shears, 50, of Austintown, was arrested on drug charges and taken to the Mahoning County jail. Reports said he gave police permission to search the car and they found suspected heroin in his pockets. Police dog Niko detected the smell of drugs from a backpack which had the remaining drugs inside.

Shears is expected to be arraigned Friday in municipal court.