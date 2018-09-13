Warren police investigating third rape this month

WARREN — City police are investigating a reported rape and abduction earlier this week in the area of West Market Street and Southern Boulevard.

The police department’s chief investigator on sexual-assault cases, Nick Carney, wrote a report on the complaint, but it did not give the age of the victim, who is a city resident.

The report said she suffered an apparent minor injury and reported it Wednesday. The assault was reported at 11 p.m. Monday

The Vindicator left messages with the detective bureau seeking additional information.

This is the third rape reported to Warren police so far this month.

On Sept. 1, a woman reported being raped near the skate park in Packard Park. On Sept. 6, a woman reported being drugged and raped, but the location of the offense was not provided in a police report.

The police department’s 2017 annual report said there were 37 forcible rapes in the city that year.