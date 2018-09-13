US Sen. Brown helps secure YARS, Camp Ravenna federal funding

U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Cleveland, today helped pass the final Military Construction, Veterans Affairs Appropriations Act, which includes critical funding for Camp Ravenna and the Youngstown Air Reserve Station in Vienna.

Earlier this summer, Brown served as a member of the House-Senate Conference Committee that wrote the final National Defense Authorization bill. That bill authorized the spending.

This bill provides $7.4 million to construct an automated multipurpose machine gun range at Camp Ravenna’s Joint Military Training Center and $8.8 million for upgrades to ensure the YARS main gate meets safety requirements.

The version passed by the Senate today has already been reconciled with the House and will be sent to the President Donald Trump’s desk to be signed into law as soon as the House votes on final passage.