Trump OKs sanctions for foreigners who meddle in elections

Associated Press

WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Wednesday authorizing sanctions against foreigners who meddle in U.S. elections, acting amid criticism that he has not taken election security seriously enough.

“We felt it was important to demonstrate the president has taken command of this issue, that it’s something he cares deeply about – that the integrity of our elections and our constitutional process are a high priority to him,” said national security adviser John Bolton.

In the order, the president declared a national emergency, an action required under sanctions authority, to deal with the threat of foreign meddling in U.S. elections.

The order calls for sanctioning any individual, company or country that interferes with campaign infrastructure, such as voter registration databases, voting machines and equipment used for tabulating or transmitting results. It also authorizes sanctions for engaging in covert, fraudulent or deceptive activities, such as distributing disinformation or propaganda, to influence or undermine confidence in U.S. elections.

It requires the national intelligence director to make regular assessments about foreign interference and asks the Homeland Security and Justice departments to submit reports on meddling in campaign-related infrastructure. It also lays out how the Treasury and State departments will recommend what sanctions to impose.

With the midterm elections now two months away, National Intelligence Director Dan Coats said the U.S. is not seeing the intensity of Russian intervention that was experienced in 2016, but he didn’t rule it out. He said the U.S. is also worried about the cyber activities of China, North Korea and Iran.

Coats said Trump’s order directs intelligence agencies to conduct an assessment within 45 days after an election to report any meddling to the attorney general and Department of Homeland Security.