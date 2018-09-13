Theft and indecency alleged in Boardman Walmart episode

BOARDMAN

A woman was arrested this morning for shoplifting and exposing herself at the Walmart on Doral Drive, according to the police report.

The loss prevention officer informed police that that Angela Orr, 56, of Youngstown, and Kendall Johnson, 51, of Boardman, attempted to exit the store carrying a hoverboard they had not paid for. When confronted, Orr pulled her pants down and lifted her shirt, “stating that she is handicapped,” according to the report. The pair then fled the store in an orange Dodge Caliber.

Police stopped the vehicle on South Avenue, noting a hoverboard in the backseat of the car.

Johnson was issued a summons for theft, and Orr was issued a summons for theft and public indecency. Both are schedule to appear in court Sept. 18 at 8:30 a.m.