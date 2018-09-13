Struthers completes road resurfacing, sidewalk installation

By Graig Graziosi

ggraziosi@vindy.com

STRUTHERS

Struthers officials announced the completion of several street resurfacing projects during the city council meeting Wednesday.

Mayor Terry Stocker announced work on seven roads is completed as part of the city’s 2018 road resurfacing program.

Portions of these roads were resurfaced during the project: Smithfield Street, West Spring Street, West Sexton Street, West Harvey Street, West Como Street and Oakview Avenue.

The project cost $383,000, with Struthers paying $236,000 raised through the city’s 3-mill road resurfacing levy, while an Ohio Public Works Commission grant covered the remainder.

In addition to the resurfacing, the city also completed the installation of 2,800 feet of new sidewalks on the eastern side of Garfield Street, beginning at Manor Avenue toward East Wilson Street, and along the north side of East Como Street.

The new sidewalks, new catch basins, handicap ramps and resurfacing on Garfield Street cost the city about $255,000, with $164,000 coming from Ohio Department of Transportation’s Transportation Alternative Grant.

Councilman-at-large Joseph Rudzik, who worked on the project, said he was happy the area looked good, but was happier that the area would be safer for pedestrians, particularly students walking to and from the nearby Struthers Middle School.

In late July, resurfacing work on Midlothian Boulevard from state Route 170 to Fifth Street was also completed in partnership with the city of Youngstown. The project cost $168,000, of which Struthers was responsible for $90,000.

In addition to the road projects completed over the summer, the city – in partnership with Mahoning County and the city of Campbell – also was awarded a Community Housing Impact and Preservation grant. The amount of funding the city will receive will be announced today at the Mahoning County commissioners meeting.

The federal CHIP grant is meant to help residents of low- and middle-income neighborhoods complete home and infrastructure improvement projects that they might otherwise be unable to undertake themselves, such as roof repairs or hot water heater maintenance.

The city will begin taking applications for residents’ projects later in the fall after a public meeting about the CHIP program.