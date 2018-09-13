STATE REPORT CARDS | How did your school do?

COLUMBUS — Here are the grades by school received in the Valley today in the Ohio Department of Education State Report Cards:

Beaver Local Elementary School Beaver Local East Liverpool Columbiana - C

Beaver Local High School Beaver Local East Liverpool Columbiana - D

Beaver Local Middle School Beaver Local East Liverpool Columbiana - B

Buckeye On-Line School for Success Buckeye On-Line School for Success East Liverpool Columbiana - F

Columbiana High School Columbiana Exempted Village Columbiana Columbiana - C

Joshua Dixon Elementary School Columbiana Exempted Village Columbiana Columbiana - B

South Side Middle School Columbiana Exempted Village Columbiana Columbiana - A

Crestview Elementary School Crestview Local Columbiana Columbiana - B

Crestview High School Crestview Local Columbiana Columbiana - C

Crestview Middle School Crestview Local Columbiana Columbiana - B

East Liverpool High School East Liverpool City East Liverpool Columbiana - D

East Liverpool Junior High East Liverpool City East Liverpool Columbiana - C

Lacroft Elementary School East Liverpool City East Liverpool Columbiana - C

North Elementary School East Liverpool City East Liverpool Columbiana - D

Westgate Middle School East Liverpool City East Liverpool Columbiana - B

East Palestine Elementary School East Palestine City East Palestine Columbiana - B

East Palestine High School East Palestine City East Palestine Columbiana - C

East Palestine Middle School East Palestine City East Palestine Columbiana - C

Leetonia Elementary School Leetonia Exempted Village Leetonia Columbiana - C

Leetonia High School Leetonia Exempted Village Leetonia Columbiana - D

Leetonia Middle School Leetonia Exempted Village Leetonia Columbiana - F

David Anderson Jr/Sr High School Lisbon Exempted Village Lisbon Columbiana - C

McKinley Elementary School Lisbon Exempted Village Lisbon Columbiana - C

Buckeye Elementary School Salem City Salem Columbiana - C

Reilly Elementary School Salem City Salem Columbiana - D

Salem High School Salem City Salem Columbiana - C

Salem Junior High School Salem City Salem Columbiana - D

Southeast Elementary School Salem City Salem Columbiana - A

Southern Local Elementary School Southern Local Salineville Columbiana - B

Southern Local Jr/Sr High School Southern Local Salineville Columbiana - C

United Elementary School United Local Hanoverton Columbiana - B

United High School United Local Hanoverton Columbiana - B

Daw Elementary School Wellsville Local Wellsville Columbiana - C

Garfield Elementary School Wellsville Local Wellsville Columbiana - D

Wellsville Jr. Sr. High Wellsville Local Wellsville Columbiana - D

Knox Elementary School West Branch Local Alliance Columbiana - B

Austintown Elementary School Austintown Local Schools Youngstown Mahoning - B

Austintown Intermediate School Austintown Local Schools Youngstown Mahoning - C

Austintown Middle School Austintown Local Schools Youngstown Mahoning - B

Fitch High School Austintown Local Schools Youngstown Mahoning - C

Boardman Center Intermediate School Boardman Local Youngstown Mahoning - C

Boardman Glenwood Junior High Boardman Local Youngstown Mahoning - C

Boardman High School Boardman Local Youngstown Mahoning - C

Market Street Elementary School Boardman Local Youngstown Mahoning - B

Robinwood Lane Elementary School Boardman Local Youngstown Mahoning - B

Stadium Drive Elementary School Boardman Local Youngstown Mahoning - B

West Boulevard Elementary School Boardman Local Youngstown Mahoning - B

Campbell Elementary School Campbell City Campbell Mahoning - C

Memorial High School Campbell City Campbell Mahoning - C

C H Campbell Elementary School Canfield Local Canfield Mahoning - A

Canfield High School Canfield Local Canfield Mahoning - A

Canfield Village Middle School Canfield Local Canfield Mahoning - A

Hilltop Elementary School Canfield Local Canfield Mahoning - B

Horizon Science Academy Youngstown Horizon Science Academy Youngstown Youngstown Mahoning - D

Jackson-Milton Elementary School Jackson-Milton Local North Jackson Mahoning - C

Jackson-Milton High School Jackson-Milton Local North Jackson Mahoning - B

Jackson-Milton Middle School Jackson-Milton Local North Jackson Mahoning - B

Lowellville Elementary School Lowellville Local Lowellville Mahoning - B

Lowellville High School Lowellville Local Lowellville Mahoning - C

Dobbins Elementary School Poland Local Poland Mahoning - A

Mckinley Elementary School Poland Local Poland Mahoning - B

Poland Middle School Poland Local Poland Mahoning - B

Poland Seminary High School Poland Local Poland Mahoning - B

Poland Union Elementary School Poland Local Poland Mahoning - A

B L Miller Elementary School Sebring Local Sebring Mahoning - D

Mckinley High School Sebring Local Sebring Mahoning - D

South Range Elementary School South Range Local Canfield Mahoning - B

South Range High School South Range Local Canfield Mahoning - B

South Range Middle School South Range Local Canfield Mahoning - C

Southside Academy Southside Academy Youngstown Mahoning - D

Springfield Elementary School Springfield Local New Middletown Mahoning - B

Springfield High School Springfield Local New Middletown Mahoning - B

Springfield Intermediate Middle School Springfield Local New Middletown Mahoning - C

Stambaugh Charter Academy Stambaugh Charter Academy Youngstown Mahoning - C

Struthers Elementary School Struthers City Struthers Mahoning - C

Struthers High School Struthers City Struthers Mahoning - D

Struthers Middle School Struthers City Struthers Mahoning - C

Youngstown Summit Academy Secondary - Youngstown Youngstown Mahoning - F

Summit Academy-Youngstown Summit Academy-Youngstown Youngstown Mahoning - D

Valley STEM+ME2 Academy Valley STEM+ME2 Academy Canfield Mahoning - D

Damascus Elementary West Branch Local Salem Mahoning - B

West Branch High School West Branch Local Beloit Mahoning - B

West Branch Middle School West Branch Local Beloit Mahoning - B

Western Reserve Elementary School Western Reserve Local Berlin Center Mahoning - A

Western Reserve High School Western Reserve Local Berlin Center Mahoning - A

Western Reserve Middle School Western Reserve Local Berlin Center Mahoning - B

Youngstown Academy of Excellence Youngstown Academy of Excellence Youngstown Mahoning - C

Chaney High Youngstown City Youngstown Mahoning - D

East High School Youngstown City Youngstown Mahoning - F

Harding Elementary School Youngstown City Youngstown Mahoning - F

Kirkmere School Youngstown City Youngstown Mahoning - F

M L King Elementary School Youngstown City Youngstown Mahoning - D

Paul C Bunn Elementary School Youngstown City Youngstown Mahoning - D

Rayen Early College Youngstown City Youngstown Mahoning - F

Taft Elementary School Youngstown City Youngstown Mahoning - F

Volney Rogers School Youngstown City Youngstown Mahoning - F

William Holmes McGuffey Elementary School Youngstown City Youngstown Mahoning - F

Williamson Elementary School Youngstown City Youngstown Mahoning - D

Wilson School Youngstown City Youngstown Mahoning - F

Youngstown Early College Youngstown City Youngstown Mahoning - B

Youngstown Virtual Academy Youngstown City Youngstown Mahoning - F

Youngstown Community School Youngstown Community School Youngstown Mahoning - D

Bloomfield High School Bloomfield-Mespo Local North Bloomfield Trumbull - B

Mesopotamia Elementary School Bloomfield-Mespo Local Mesopotamia Trumbull - B

Bristol Elementary School Bristol Local Bristolville Trumbull - B

Bristol High School Bristol Local Bristolville Trumbull - C

Brookfield Elementary School Brookfield Local Brookfield Trumbull - D

Brookfield High School Brookfield Local Brookfield Trumbull - C

Brookfield Middle School Brookfield Local Brookfield Trumbull - C

Champion Central Elementary School Champion Local Warren Trumbull - B

Champion High School Champion Local Warren Trumbull - C

Champion Middle School Champion Local Warren Trumbull - A

Girard Intermediate Middle School Girard City School District Girard Trumbull - A

Girard Junior High School Girard City School District Girard Trumbull - B

Girard Sr High School Girard City School District Girard Trumbull - B

Prospect Elementary School Girard City School District Girard Trumbull - B

Hope Academy for Autism Hope Academy for Autism Warren Trumbull - D

Howland Glen Elementary School Howland Local Warren Trumbull - F

Howland High School Howland Local Warren Trumbull - B

Howland Middle School Howland Local Warren Trumbull - B

Howland Springs Elementary School Howland Local Warren Trumbull - A

Mines Elementary School Howland Local Warren Trumbull - C

North Rd Elementary School Howland Local Warren Trumbull - A

Hubbard Elementary School Hubbard Exempted Village Hubbard Trumbull - B

Hubbard High School Hubbard Exempted Village Hubbard Trumbull - B

Hubbard Middle School Hubbard Exempted Village Hubbard Trumbull - C

Badger Elementary School Joseph Badger Local Kinsman Trumbull - B

Badger High School Joseph Badger Local Kinsman Trumbull - C

Badger Middle School Joseph Badger Local Kinsman Trumbull - B

Bascom Elementary School LaBrae Local Leavittsburg Trumbull - C

LaBrae High School LaBrae Local Leavittsburg Trumbull - C

LaBrae Intermediate School LaBrae Local Leavittsburg Trumbull - B

LaBrae Middle School LaBrae Local Leavittsburg Trumbull - B

Lakeview Elementary School Lakeview Local Warren Trumbull - C

Lakeview High School Lakeview Local Cortland Trumbull - B

Lakeview Middle School Lakeview Local Cortland Trumbull - A

E J Blott Elementary School Liberty Local Youngstown Trumbull - B

Liberty High School Liberty Local Youngstown Trumbull - D

William S Guy Middle School Liberty Local Youngstown Trumbull - B

Lordstown Elementary School Lordstown Local Warren Trumbull - B

Lordstown High School Lordstown Local Warren Trumbull - C

Maplewood Elementary School Maplewood Local Cortland Trumbull - B

Maplewood High School Maplewood Local Cortland Trumbull - B

Baker Elementary School Mathews Local Vienna Trumbull - B

Currie Elementary School Mathews Local Cortland Trumbull - B

Mathews High School Mathews Local Vienna Trumbull - B

Mathews Junior High School Mathews Local Vienna Trumbull - D

McDonald High School McDonald Local McDonald Trumbull - B

Roosevelt Elementary School McDonald Local McDonald Trumbull - A

Newton Falls Elementary School Newton Falls Exempted Village Newton Falls Trumbull - C

Newton Falls High School Newton Falls Exempted Village Newton Falls Trumbull - C

Newton Falls Junior High School Newton Falls Exempted Village Newton Falls Trumbull - D

Newton Falls Middle School Newton Falls Exempted Village Newton Falls Trumbull - B

McKinley High School Niles City Niles Trumbull - D

Niles Intermediate School Niles City Niles Trumbull - B

Niles Middle School Niles City Niles Trumbull - C

Niles Primary School Niles City Niles Trumbull - D

Chalker High School Southington Local Southington Trumbull - C

Southington Elementary School Southington Local Southington Trumbull - B

Southington Middle School Southington Local Southington Trumbull - A

STEAM Academy of Warren STEAM Academy of Warren Warren Trumbull - D

Summit Academy Alternative Learners Warren Middle & Secondary Warren Trumbull - F

Summit Academy Community School-Warren Warren Trumbull - D

Jefferson PK-8 School Warren City Warren Trumbull - D

Lincoln PK-8 School Warren City Warren Trumbull - C

McGuffey PK-8 School Warren City Warren Trumbull D

Warren G Harding High School Warren City Warren Trumbull - D

Willard Avenue PK-8 School Warren City Warren Trumbull - D

Mineral Ridge High School Weathersfield Local Mineral Ridge Trumbull - C

Seaborn Elementary School Weathersfield Local Mineral Ridge Trumbull - A

YOUNGSTOWN — Youngstown City Schools grades have fallen from the 2016-17 to the 2017-18 school year’s Ohio Department of Education State Report Card.

Last year, Youngstown earned a B in K-3 Literacy; one D in Progress; and four F’s in Achievement, Gap Closing, Graduation Rate and Prepared for Success.

This year, Youngstown earned an overall F grade, a D in K-3 Literacy; one D in Progress; and four F’s in Achievement, Gap Closing, Graduation Rate and Prepared for Success.

Youngstown Early College stands out with an overall B grade.

No Mahoning Valley school district earned an overall A grade. Youngstown is one of 14 school districts in the state that earned an overall F grade.

YOUNGSTOWN — The Ohio Department of Education State Report Cards are in with grades for districts throughout the Valley.

This year, the ODE is providing district-wide grades. They are:

Beaver Local Columbiana - C

Columbiana Exempted Village Columbiana - B

Crestview Local Columbiana - B

East Liverpool City Columbiana - C

East Palestine City Columbiana - C

Leetonia Exempted Village Columbiana - D

Lisbon Exempted Village Columbiana - C

Salem City Columbiana - C

Southern Local Columbiana - C

United Local Columbiana - B

Wellsville Local Columbiana - D

Austintown Local Schools Mahoning - C

Boardman Local Mahoning - C

Campbell City Mahoning - D

Canfield Local Mahoning - B

Jackson-Milton Local Mahoning - C

Lowellville Local Mahoning - C

Poland Local Mahoning - B

Sebring Local Mahoning - D

South Range Local Mahoning - C

Springfield Local Mahoning - C

Struthers City Mahoning - C

West Branch Local Mahoning - B

Western Reserve Local Mahoning - B

Youngstown City Mahoning - F

Bloomfield-Mespo Local Trumbull - B

Bristol Local Trumbull - C

Brookfield Local Trumbull - C

Champion Local Trumbull - B

Girard City School District Trumbull - B

Howland Local Trumbull - B

Hubbard Exempted Village Trumbull - B

Joseph Badger Local Trumbull - B

LaBrae Local Trumbull - B

Lakeview Local Trumbull - B

Liberty Local Trumbull - C

Lordstown Local Trumbull - C

Maplewood Local Trumbull - B

Mathews Local Trumbull - C

McDonald Local Trumbull - B

Newton Falls Exempted Village Trumbull - D

Niles City Trumbull - D

Southington Local Trumbull - B

Warren City Trumbull - D

Weathersfield Local Trumbull - B