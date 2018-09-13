STATE REPORT CARDS | How did your school do?
COLUMBUS — Here are the grades by school received in the Valley today in the Ohio Department of Education State Report Cards:
Beaver Local Elementary School Beaver Local East Liverpool Columbiana - C
Beaver Local High School Beaver Local East Liverpool Columbiana - D
Beaver Local Middle School Beaver Local East Liverpool Columbiana - B
Buckeye On-Line School for Success Buckeye On-Line School for Success East Liverpool Columbiana - F
Columbiana High School Columbiana Exempted Village Columbiana Columbiana - C
Joshua Dixon Elementary School Columbiana Exempted Village Columbiana Columbiana - B
South Side Middle School Columbiana Exempted Village Columbiana Columbiana - A
Crestview Elementary School Crestview Local Columbiana Columbiana - B
Crestview High School Crestview Local Columbiana Columbiana - C
Crestview Middle School Crestview Local Columbiana Columbiana - B
East Liverpool High School East Liverpool City East Liverpool Columbiana - D
East Liverpool Junior High East Liverpool City East Liverpool Columbiana - C
Lacroft Elementary School East Liverpool City East Liverpool Columbiana - C
North Elementary School East Liverpool City East Liverpool Columbiana - D
Westgate Middle School East Liverpool City East Liverpool Columbiana - B
East Palestine Elementary School East Palestine City East Palestine Columbiana - B
East Palestine High School East Palestine City East Palestine Columbiana - C
East Palestine Middle School East Palestine City East Palestine Columbiana - C
Leetonia Elementary School Leetonia Exempted Village Leetonia Columbiana - C
Leetonia High School Leetonia Exempted Village Leetonia Columbiana - D
Leetonia Middle School Leetonia Exempted Village Leetonia Columbiana - F
David Anderson Jr/Sr High School Lisbon Exempted Village Lisbon Columbiana - C
McKinley Elementary School Lisbon Exempted Village Lisbon Columbiana - C
Buckeye Elementary School Salem City Salem Columbiana - C
Reilly Elementary School Salem City Salem Columbiana - D
Salem High School Salem City Salem Columbiana - C
Salem Junior High School Salem City Salem Columbiana - D
Southeast Elementary School Salem City Salem Columbiana - A
Southern Local Elementary School Southern Local Salineville Columbiana - B
Southern Local Jr/Sr High School Southern Local Salineville Columbiana - C
United Elementary School United Local Hanoverton Columbiana - B
United High School United Local Hanoverton Columbiana - B
Daw Elementary School Wellsville Local Wellsville Columbiana - C
Garfield Elementary School Wellsville Local Wellsville Columbiana - D
Wellsville Jr. Sr. High Wellsville Local Wellsville Columbiana - D
Knox Elementary School West Branch Local Alliance Columbiana - B
Austintown Elementary School Austintown Local Schools Youngstown Mahoning - B
Austintown Intermediate School Austintown Local Schools Youngstown Mahoning - C
Austintown Middle School Austintown Local Schools Youngstown Mahoning - B
Fitch High School Austintown Local Schools Youngstown Mahoning - C
Boardman Center Intermediate School Boardman Local Youngstown Mahoning - C
Boardman Glenwood Junior High Boardman Local Youngstown Mahoning - C
Boardman High School Boardman Local Youngstown Mahoning - C
Market Street Elementary School Boardman Local Youngstown Mahoning - B
Robinwood Lane Elementary School Boardman Local Youngstown Mahoning - B
Stadium Drive Elementary School Boardman Local Youngstown Mahoning - B
West Boulevard Elementary School Boardman Local Youngstown Mahoning - B
Campbell Elementary School Campbell City Campbell Mahoning - C
Memorial High School Campbell City Campbell Mahoning - C
C H Campbell Elementary School Canfield Local Canfield Mahoning - A
Canfield High School Canfield Local Canfield Mahoning - A
Canfield Village Middle School Canfield Local Canfield Mahoning - A
Hilltop Elementary School Canfield Local Canfield Mahoning - B
Horizon Science Academy Youngstown Horizon Science Academy Youngstown Youngstown Mahoning - D
Jackson-Milton Elementary School Jackson-Milton Local North Jackson Mahoning - C
Jackson-Milton High School Jackson-Milton Local North Jackson Mahoning - B
Jackson-Milton Middle School Jackson-Milton Local North Jackson Mahoning - B
Lowellville Elementary School Lowellville Local Lowellville Mahoning - B
Lowellville High School Lowellville Local Lowellville Mahoning - C
Dobbins Elementary School Poland Local Poland Mahoning - A
Mckinley Elementary School Poland Local Poland Mahoning - B
Poland Middle School Poland Local Poland Mahoning - B
Poland Seminary High School Poland Local Poland Mahoning - B
Poland Union Elementary School Poland Local Poland Mahoning - A
B L Miller Elementary School Sebring Local Sebring Mahoning - D
Mckinley High School Sebring Local Sebring Mahoning - D
South Range Elementary School South Range Local Canfield Mahoning - B
South Range High School South Range Local Canfield Mahoning - B
South Range Middle School South Range Local Canfield Mahoning - C
Southside Academy Southside Academy Youngstown Mahoning - D
Springfield Elementary School Springfield Local New Middletown Mahoning - B
Springfield High School Springfield Local New Middletown Mahoning - B
Springfield Intermediate Middle School Springfield Local New Middletown Mahoning - C
Stambaugh Charter Academy Stambaugh Charter Academy Youngstown Mahoning - C
Struthers Elementary School Struthers City Struthers Mahoning - C
Struthers High School Struthers City Struthers Mahoning - D
Struthers Middle School Struthers City Struthers Mahoning - C
Youngstown Summit Academy Secondary - Youngstown Youngstown Mahoning - F
Summit Academy-Youngstown Summit Academy-Youngstown Youngstown Mahoning - D
Valley STEM+ME2 Academy Valley STEM+ME2 Academy Canfield Mahoning - D
Damascus Elementary West Branch Local Salem Mahoning - B
West Branch High School West Branch Local Beloit Mahoning - B
West Branch Middle School West Branch Local Beloit Mahoning - B
Western Reserve Elementary School Western Reserve Local Berlin Center Mahoning - A
Western Reserve High School Western Reserve Local Berlin Center Mahoning - A
Western Reserve Middle School Western Reserve Local Berlin Center Mahoning - B
Youngstown Academy of Excellence Youngstown Academy of Excellence Youngstown Mahoning - C
Chaney High Youngstown City Youngstown Mahoning - D
East High School Youngstown City Youngstown Mahoning - F
Harding Elementary School Youngstown City Youngstown Mahoning - F
Kirkmere School Youngstown City Youngstown Mahoning - F
M L King Elementary School Youngstown City Youngstown Mahoning - D
Paul C Bunn Elementary School Youngstown City Youngstown Mahoning - D
Rayen Early College Youngstown City Youngstown Mahoning - F
Taft Elementary School Youngstown City Youngstown Mahoning - F
Volney Rogers School Youngstown City Youngstown Mahoning - F
William Holmes McGuffey Elementary School Youngstown City Youngstown Mahoning - F
Williamson Elementary School Youngstown City Youngstown Mahoning - D
Wilson School Youngstown City Youngstown Mahoning - F
Youngstown Early College Youngstown City Youngstown Mahoning - B
Youngstown Virtual Academy Youngstown City Youngstown Mahoning - F
Youngstown Community School Youngstown Community School Youngstown Mahoning - D
Bloomfield High School Bloomfield-Mespo Local North Bloomfield Trumbull - B
Mesopotamia Elementary School Bloomfield-Mespo Local Mesopotamia Trumbull - B
Bristol Elementary School Bristol Local Bristolville Trumbull - B
Bristol High School Bristol Local Bristolville Trumbull - C
Brookfield Elementary School Brookfield Local Brookfield Trumbull - D
Brookfield High School Brookfield Local Brookfield Trumbull - C
Brookfield Middle School Brookfield Local Brookfield Trumbull - C
Champion Central Elementary School Champion Local Warren Trumbull - B
Champion High School Champion Local Warren Trumbull - C
Champion Middle School Champion Local Warren Trumbull - A
Girard Intermediate Middle School Girard City School District Girard Trumbull - A
Girard Junior High School Girard City School District Girard Trumbull - B
Girard Sr High School Girard City School District Girard Trumbull - B
Prospect Elementary School Girard City School District Girard Trumbull - B
Hope Academy for Autism Hope Academy for Autism Warren Trumbull - D
Howland Glen Elementary School Howland Local Warren Trumbull - F
Howland High School Howland Local Warren Trumbull - B
Howland Middle School Howland Local Warren Trumbull - B
Howland Springs Elementary School Howland Local Warren Trumbull - A
Mines Elementary School Howland Local Warren Trumbull - C
North Rd Elementary School Howland Local Warren Trumbull - A
Hubbard Elementary School Hubbard Exempted Village Hubbard Trumbull - B
Hubbard High School Hubbard Exempted Village Hubbard Trumbull - B
Hubbard Middle School Hubbard Exempted Village Hubbard Trumbull - C
Badger Elementary School Joseph Badger Local Kinsman Trumbull - B
Badger High School Joseph Badger Local Kinsman Trumbull - C
Badger Middle School Joseph Badger Local Kinsman Trumbull - B
Bascom Elementary School LaBrae Local Leavittsburg Trumbull - C
LaBrae High School LaBrae Local Leavittsburg Trumbull - C
LaBrae Intermediate School LaBrae Local Leavittsburg Trumbull - B
LaBrae Middle School LaBrae Local Leavittsburg Trumbull - B
Lakeview Elementary School Lakeview Local Warren Trumbull - C
Lakeview High School Lakeview Local Cortland Trumbull - B
Lakeview Middle School Lakeview Local Cortland Trumbull - A
E J Blott Elementary School Liberty Local Youngstown Trumbull - B
Liberty High School Liberty Local Youngstown Trumbull - D
William S Guy Middle School Liberty Local Youngstown Trumbull - B
Lordstown Elementary School Lordstown Local Warren Trumbull - B
Lordstown High School Lordstown Local Warren Trumbull - C
Maplewood Elementary School Maplewood Local Cortland Trumbull - B
Maplewood High School Maplewood Local Cortland Trumbull - B
Baker Elementary School Mathews Local Vienna Trumbull - B
Currie Elementary School Mathews Local Cortland Trumbull - B
Mathews High School Mathews Local Vienna Trumbull - B
Mathews Junior High School Mathews Local Vienna Trumbull - D
McDonald High School McDonald Local McDonald Trumbull - B
Roosevelt Elementary School McDonald Local McDonald Trumbull - A
Newton Falls Elementary School Newton Falls Exempted Village Newton Falls Trumbull - C
Newton Falls High School Newton Falls Exempted Village Newton Falls Trumbull - C
Newton Falls Junior High School Newton Falls Exempted Village Newton Falls Trumbull - D
Newton Falls Middle School Newton Falls Exempted Village Newton Falls Trumbull - B
McKinley High School Niles City Niles Trumbull - D
Niles Intermediate School Niles City Niles Trumbull - B
Niles Middle School Niles City Niles Trumbull - C
Niles Primary School Niles City Niles Trumbull - D
Chalker High School Southington Local Southington Trumbull - C
Southington Elementary School Southington Local Southington Trumbull - B
Southington Middle School Southington Local Southington Trumbull - A
STEAM Academy of Warren STEAM Academy of Warren Warren Trumbull - D
Summit Academy Alternative Learners Warren Middle & Secondary Warren Trumbull - F
Summit Academy Community School-Warren Warren Trumbull - D
Jefferson PK-8 School Warren City Warren Trumbull - D
Lincoln PK-8 School Warren City Warren Trumbull - C
McGuffey PK-8 School Warren City Warren Trumbull D
Warren G Harding High School Warren City Warren Trumbull - D
Willard Avenue PK-8 School Warren City Warren Trumbull - D
Mineral Ridge High School Weathersfield Local Mineral Ridge Trumbull - C
Seaborn Elementary School Weathersfield Local Mineral Ridge Trumbull - A
10:29 a.m.
YOUNGSTOWN — Youngstown City Schools grades have fallen from the 2016-17 to the 2017-18 school year’s Ohio Department of Education State Report Card.
Last year, Youngstown earned a B in K-3 Literacy; one D in Progress; and four F’s in Achievement, Gap Closing, Graduation Rate and Prepared for Success.
This year, Youngstown earned an overall F grade, a D in K-3 Literacy; one D in Progress; and four F’s in Achievement, Gap Closing, Graduation Rate and Prepared for Success.
Youngstown Early College stands out with an overall B grade.
No Mahoning Valley school district earned an overall A grade. Youngstown is one of 14 school districts in the state that earned an overall F grade.
10:29 a.m.
YOUNGSTOWN — The Ohio Department of Education State Report Cards are in with grades for districts throughout the Valley.
This year, the ODE is providing district-wide grades. They are:
Beaver Local Columbiana - C
Columbiana Exempted Village Columbiana - B
Crestview Local Columbiana - B
East Liverpool City Columbiana - C
East Palestine City Columbiana - C
Leetonia Exempted Village Columbiana - D
Lisbon Exempted Village Columbiana - C
Salem City Columbiana - C
Southern Local Columbiana - C
United Local Columbiana - B
Wellsville Local Columbiana - D
Austintown Local Schools Mahoning - C
Boardman Local Mahoning - C
Campbell City Mahoning - D
Canfield Local Mahoning - B
Jackson-Milton Local Mahoning - C
Lowellville Local Mahoning - C
Poland Local Mahoning - B
Sebring Local Mahoning - D
South Range Local Mahoning - C
Springfield Local Mahoning - C
Struthers City Mahoning - C
West Branch Local Mahoning - B
Western Reserve Local Mahoning - B
Youngstown City Mahoning - F
Bloomfield-Mespo Local Trumbull - B
Bristol Local Trumbull - C
Brookfield Local Trumbull - C
Champion Local Trumbull - B
Girard City School District Trumbull - B
Howland Local Trumbull - B
Hubbard Exempted Village Trumbull - B
Joseph Badger Local Trumbull - B
LaBrae Local Trumbull - B
Lakeview Local Trumbull - B
Liberty Local Trumbull - C
Lordstown Local Trumbull - C
Maplewood Local Trumbull - B
Mathews Local Trumbull - C
McDonald Local Trumbull - B
Newton Falls Exempted Village Trumbull - D
Niles City Trumbull - D
Southington Local Trumbull - B
Warren City Trumbull - D
Weathersfield Local Trumbull - B
More like this from vindy.com
- September 16, 2016 midnight
valley school districts’ grades for indicators met
- August 20, 2017 midnight
SCHOOL STARTS First days of school for districts in Columbiana, Mahoning and Trumbull counties.
- May 21, 2017 midnight
ENGLISH FESTIVAL Award recipients
- September 15, 2016 1:44 p.m.
- February 8, 2018 midnight
2018 PRIMARY | Candidates and issues
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.