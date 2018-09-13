Songwriter to greet fans

BOARDMAN

Struthers native Darla Rae Perlozzi, a country music songwriter and musician based in Nashville, will be at Suzie’s Dogs and Drafts, 1393 Boardman-Canfield Road, at 7 p.m. today to greet fans.

Perlozzi plays drums in country singer Mark Chesnutt’s band, which will perform Friday night at the Dusty Armadillo in Rootstown.

Perlozzi, who has her own record label, has written songs that have been recorded by Big and Rich and other country stars, and has performed in the Grand Ole Opry several times.

Fair-housing forum set

YOUNGSTOWN

The Martin Luther King Jr. Planning Committee of the Mahoning Valley will mark the 50th anniversary of the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968) by hosting a free fair-housing forum at 5 p.m. Monday at St. Dominic’s Hall, 77 E. Lucius Ave.

There will be presentations regarding the history of housing discrimination, current practices and information for those in need of assistance in finding affordable housing. Refreshments will be provided.

Steps Against Stigma

YOUNGSTOWN

The National Alliance of Mental Illness of Mahoning Valley will host its 9th annual Steps Against Stigma Walk from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Wick Park, at Fifth Avenue and Broadway, on the city’s North Side.

NAMI provides support, advocacy and education to individuals and families affected by mental illness.

This year’s emcee is Gabe Howard, a writer, podcast host and mental health advocate who lives with bipolar and anxiety disorders. The event also will feature informational tables and basket raffles.

Last year’s event had nearly 500 walkers and funded efforts that helped more than 1,600 people dealing with mental illnesses in the Valley.

Registration opens at 10:30 a.m. Team photos are at noon, and the walk begins at 1 p.m. For information, visit www.nami.org.

Hispanic Heritage Month

YOUNGSTOWN

The Youngstown State University Latino Student Organization and the Hispanic Heritage Planning Committee through the YSU Office of Student Diversity Programs has partnered with the community to celebrate the 2018 Hispanic Heritage Month on Saturday through Oct. 15.

This year’s theme is “Courageous Latinos Working United to Build a Great Nation.” For information, call 330-941-1692 or visit ysu.edu/news/hispanic-heritage-month-events.

Indicted on drug charge

PITTSBURGH

A federal grand jury indicted a Youngstown man on one count of possession with intent to distribute heroin.

Frank Christian, 45, is accused of intending to sell heroin in western Pennsylvania on Feb. 22, 2016. The charge could carry up to 30 years in prison if he’s convicted.

After-school programs get $800K in funding

YOUNGSTOWN

For the 13th consecutive year, the Center for Human Services Development at Youngstown State University received federal funding to operate after-school programs in local school districts.

This year, the Center received four 21st Century Community Learning Center Grants totaling $800,000 to provide programs in Campbell, Girard and Liberty schools.

Students from third to 12th grade will get help with homework and participate in career and college activities at the programs in Campbell Memorial High School, Girard Junior-Senior High School, Girard Intermediate School and E.J. Blott Elementary School in Liberty.

The YSU Center for Human Services Development has been running 21st Century programs since 2006. Other participating schools have included Brookfield, East Liverpool, Niles and Weathersfield.

Thefts at Home Depot

BOARDMAN

Township police responded to reports of theft at the Home Depot, Southern Boulevard, on Tuesday afternoon, according to the police report.

The loss-prevention employee told police an individual has robbed several Home Depot locations and is selling the stolen merchandise on Facebook.

The employee further explained the suspect stole a tool kit from the Home Depot’s Boardman store about 5 p.m. Sept. 2.

The employee provided police with the information he had collected about the incidents.

‘Reclaiming Identity’

YOUNGSTOWN

Local officials will gather on the steps of Youngstown City Hall, 26 S. Phelps St., at 8 a.m. Wednesday to declare it a day of “Reclaiming our Identity.”

It is the 41st anniversary of Black Monday, when Youngstown Sheet & Tube Co. closed its Campbell Works mill.

Mayor Jamael Tito Brown, city council members and U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan of Howland, D-13th, will present proclamations declaring the 19th a day of identity reclamation.

“It is time to begin reclaiming our identity as entrepreneurs and tell our newest story, just as loudly and repeatedly as the one before this has been told to us for so long,” a statement announcing the day reads.

Free vision screenings

YOUNGSTOWN

Area Agency on Aging 11 is offering free vision screenings for anyone 18 and over beginning at noon Friday at the Jewish Community Center, 505 Gypsy Lane. The evidence-based screenings are performed by trained staff members. However, the staff members are not health care clinicians and no diagnosis is made.

Participants answer a few health-related questions and depending on results of the vision screen, the form and results are returned with referrals to a health care professional, if needed. For information on the agency’s free Wellness Programs, call 330-505-2300.