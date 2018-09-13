Smoke damages South Side repair shop
YOUNGSTOWN — Investigators are looking for the cause of a fire about 9:35 p.m. Wednesday at a 14 Kenmore Ave. auto and motorcycle repair shop.
Reports said firefighters encountered heavy smoke when they arrived and forced open a back door to get inside. The South Side building suffered heavy smoke damage, reports said.
Although a cause is being sought reports listed the fire as “unintentional.”
Damage is listed at $35,000.
