Smoke damages South Side repair shop

YOUNGSTOWN — Investigators are looking for the cause of a fire about 9:35 p.m. Wednesday at a 14 Kenmore Ave. auto and motorcycle repair shop.

Reports said firefighters encountered heavy smoke when they arrived and forced open a back door to get inside. The South Side building suffered heavy smoke damage, reports said.

Although a cause is being sought reports listed the fire as “unintentional.”

Damage is listed at $35,000.