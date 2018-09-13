Silly Science Sunday is free at OH WOW!
YOUNGSTOWN — OH WOW! The Roger & Gloria Jones Children’s Center for Science & Technology, 11 W. Federal St., will host the eighth annual Silly Science in September event from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, presented by First National Bank. Admission to all events, including the museum, is free.
OH WOW! will join 40 exhibitors on the downtown streets with tons of activities and demonstrations for children of all ages. Included this year for the first time is Power of the Arts.
OH WOW! will be closed Monday through Sept. 25 for installation of a new floor and preparation for a new traveling exhibit that will open in October. The museum will reopen at 10 a.m. Sept. 26.
