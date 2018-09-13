Scheduled guests Friday on the Louie B. Free internet radio broadcast

YOUNGSTOWN — These are the scheduled guests from 8 a.m. to noon Friday on the “Brainfood from the Heartland” internet radio broadcast hosted by Louie B. Free on Vindy Talk Radio.

Joining Louie will be Dr. Benjamin Brucker from New York University’s urology department, and Aimee Fifarek, executive director, Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County, and Janet S. Loew, the library system’s communications/public relations director.

Allen Gannett, founder and CEO of TrackMaven, a marketing analytics firm, also will join the broadcast. He is author of the book “The Creative Curve: How to Develop the Right Idea, at the Right Time.” Jonathan Bentley will talk about the Taft Promise Neighborhood’s upcoming job fair, and Dr. Jessica Nutik Zitter returns. She is a national advocate for transforming the way people die in America.