Pennsylvania sends troops, water rescue team for storm help

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania is sending National Guard troops, helicopters and other specialists and equipment to help with the response and recovery efforts for Hurricane Florence.

Gov. Tom Wolf said today the deployment involves more than 25 guardsmen, six technicians from the state Fish and Boat Commission and four helicopters, including two UH-60 Black Hawks and two CH-47 Chinook helicopters.

The Guard personnel have been leaving this week from Fort Indiantown Gap to join others at a staging area for post-storm efforts in Columbia, S.C.

The Fish and Boat technicians are with the Pennsylvania Helicopter Aquatic Rescue Team. They’re deploying with a rescue truck and trailer that contains inflatable boats and other rescue equipment.