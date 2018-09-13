Officials: Woman, infant killed in Dayton house fire

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Fire officials say a house fire in the city has killed a woman and an infant boy.

Dayton Fire Chief Jeffery Payne says crews arrived early today and found flames coming from the attic area of the home. Firefighters entered the residence when neighbors said there might be people inside.

The woman and infant were taken to area hospitals where they died from their injuries. Officials say the boy was less than a year old.

Family members say the two were mother and son.

Payne said the home’s working smoke detectors were going off when fire crews arrived.

Fire officials are trying to contact a third person who lived at the home but wasn’t there during the blaze. The cause of the fire is under investigation.